Remembering his favorite things, and wondering what might have been some new favorites. When I try to conjure happy memories on Father's Day, I often come up short. Just before he died, 46 years ago, my father was dealing with an early, yet unsatisfying, retirement and adjusting to a return to his native Britain from Canada. Both changes had been excitedly anticipated but were disappointing, resulting in dark, angry depression.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO