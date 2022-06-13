ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Georgia football tight end room be as impactful as 2021 Georgia defensive line?

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
 4 days ago
Brock Bowers National Championship Touchdown Georgia during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Monday Jan. 10, 2022. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles)

Georgia having an embarrassment of riches at a single position proved to be a pretty sound strategy for the 2021 team. Led by the defensive line trio of Jordan Davis, Travon Walker and Devonte Wyatt, the group spearheaded Georgia’s run to the national championship.

That the Bulldogs also had maybe the best inside linebacker room in the country with Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker and Channing Tindall helped a great deal as well.

Entering 2022 though, all six of those players are off to the NFL. But the cupboard isn’t bare. In fact, there’s another position group on the other side of the ball that somehow might be even more loaded than either the defensive line or the linebacker room.

Georgia’s tight end room was recently named the most-talented position group in the country by 247Sports. Ahead of Ohio State’s wide receiver room, Clemson’s defensive line and Alabama’s linebacker room, which took up the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 spots.

