Tracking the Tropics: Forecasters watching Caribbean disturbance

Sometimes a snowball in the summer is all you need— to cool down, to relax, to observe your surroundings, and to enjoy the city!. The true meaning of a New Orleans snowball— and all it has to offer— is explored in Megan Braden-Perry's Crescent City Snow: The Ultimate Guide to New Orleans Snowball Stands. Whether you're looking for recommendations, or simply meditations on the city's snowball scene, Braden-Perry's quintessential book on these icy, sugary treats is a great place to get started. Until you have the chance to read it, however, you can also check out this list of Our Ten Favorite Snowball Spots This Summer.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO