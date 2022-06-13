ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Lip Wings Is The Overlining Lip Pencil Technique Taking Over TikTok

By Lottie Winter
Glamour
Glamour
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whether you love it or hate it, there's no denying that over-lined lips have been one of the biggest beauty trends of the past decade. Now, however, “lip wings” are taking centre-stage for creating a lifted finish, which many people say looks similar to a doll's smile, by over-lining the outer...

www.glamour.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez Pushes the Boundaries of Red-Carpet Dressing in a Sheer Gown

Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to up the sartorial ante at her own movie premiere. Last night, the multi-hyphenate attended the premiere of Halftime, her Netflix documentary about her 2020 Super Bowl halftime performance, during the Tribeca Film Festival Opening Night. For the occasion, she opted for a sultry number from Tom Ford's fall 2022 collection, a body-hugging and nearly completely sheer dress that featured black paneling on the chest, along the sleeves, and down the skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The US Sun

Stunning beauty fan wows followers after removing makeup to reveal her natural face – and people barely recognise her

JUDGING from our Instagram feeds, you'd think we were this super glam fashionista who never leaves the house without a full-face of makeup on. But the reality is, we only look like that girl 0.001% of the time - and our everyday life is spent completely bare-faced, hair scrapped back in a ponytail and wearing the comfiest clothes we can find.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

These Eye Makeup Mistakes Add Years To Your Face, According To Makeup Artists

Makeup gives us the power to highlight all of our best features and conceal the things we would rather not show off; for this reason, perfecting your technique is one of the best ways to effectively achieve a more youthful appearance. However, veering in the wrong direction can result in the opposite outcome and age you instantly—especially when it comes to eye makeup.
MAKEUP
Harper's Bazaar

Heidi Klum's Silver Minidress Is Covered in Chain Cutouts

Heidi Klum wore a daring minidress for her latest appearance. Along with a slew of other A-listers, the supermodel attended ELLE and Dolce & Gabbana's 2022 Women in Music event wearing a metallic minidress designed by Peter Dundas. The long-sleeved piece featured silver embellishments and chain cutouts that wrapped along her torso, down her leg, and across her back. To finish off the look, she opted for monochrome accessories, carrying a reflective silver clutch and wearing strappy silver heels.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pencil#Lip Wings#Cupid
Hello Magazine

Sharon Stone pulls out all the stops with jaw-dropping rebellious red dress at Cannes Film Festival

Sharon Stone rocked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival as she attended the Elvis premiere on Wednesday evening. In a gentle nod to "The King of Rock and Roll", the 64-year-old actress arrived wearing a figure-hugging, garnet-red dress embellished with statement jewels. She teamed her look with a matching red Dolce & Gabbana heart clutch, oversized aviator sunglasses, and strappy red heels.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Life Hacks
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
shefinds

Fans Are In Disbelief Over Jennifer Lopez’s Skin In Her Latest Selfie On Instagram: ‘I Swear You Never Age’

The ever-stunning Jennifer Lopez recently shared a jaw-dropping photo of herself on Instagram to promote her skincare brand, JLo Beauty, and fans are absolutely losing it over the quality of her skin—she looks so flawless, we have to wonder if she’s ever going to age! We see absolutely no sign of wrinkles dark, fine lines, or dark spots. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer continues to prove time and time again that not only does she have impeccable style, but she’s also a timeless beauty. And we can’t get enough!
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

5 hidden gems to put on your Netflix watch list

When it comes to Netflix originals, much of the attention from audiences and the press tends to flow to English-language productions from the streamer. Barring exceptions like Squid Game, we’re talking Netflix series like Bridgerton, Ozark, and Stranger Things. And, on the film side, the streamer’s original movies like Don’t Look Up and The Adam Project.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Cracks Up As She Struggles To Walk Up Stairs To Wedding In Tight Dress: Video

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding weekend in Italy was full of gorgeous outfits and behind-the-scenes videos and one video of Kendall Jenner, in particular, was hilarious. The 26-year-old looked stunning in a skintight satin floral gown with a slit in the back for the wedding day. Kendall’s sister Kylie posted a video taken from behind of Kendall walking up steep steps while hysterically laughing.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

3 Showering Mistakes That Are Worsening Your Hair Loss

While hair loss may be inevitable with age, there are still certain showering mistakes to look out for that experts say could exacerbate or worsen thinning hair. With that said, we reached out to hair stylists, hair and scalp experts to learn more about 3 common errors one might make when washing their hair. The health of your locks, of course, can be strengthened with a balanced diet and supplementation recommended by a doctor, but also through delicate care when your hair is wet (as that is its most vulnerable state). Read on from tips and suggestions from Caleb Backe, health and wellness expert for Maple Holistics, Lauren Udoh, hair stylist and ‌Hair‌ ‌Creative‌ ‌Director‌ ‌of‌ ‌WigReports and Vanessa Thomas, cosmetic chemist, and founder of Freelance Formulations,
HAIR CARE
Indy100

If you can spot the hidden tiger in this optical illusion you are in the top 1 per cent

Who doesn't love a good ol' optical illusion?Well apparently, if you can spot the second tiger in this trippy image, you're in the top one per cent of intelligent people – and it's much more difficult than you think.Asides from the obvious striped cat in the middle of the jungle, there's another "hidden tiger" that's left people scratching their heads.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterTake a look:Found it yet?If you've spotted the hidden tiger in this image, then (apparently) you're smarter than most people.Discussing the importance of optical illusions to better understand our brains, scientists Kim Ransley and...
SCIENCE
shefinds

Amal Clooney Looks Better Than Ever In This Strapless Floral Dress She Wore On The Prince's Trust Red Carpet

Amal Clooney, 44, chose a perfect springtime dress for her attendance at the 2022 The Prince’s Trust Awards in London last week— a stunning, strapless, red-and-white floral gown. The ever-so-stylish human rights lawyer attended the event with her mother, Baria Alamuddin, and the two presented the Amal Clooney Award. Clooney paired her bright and fitted item with classic white pumps and carried a matching white clutch as she graced the red carpet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Glamour

Glamour

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Redefining fulfillment for women.

 https://www.glamour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy