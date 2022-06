Click here to read the full article. Shelley Haus, chief marketing officer of Ulta Beauty, has died. She was 49.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 The cause was cancer. Haus joined the retailer as vice president of brand marketing in 2014. She was elevated to senior vice president in 2017 and named CMO in 2019. Prior to Ulta, she held senior positions at GFK and PepsiCo. Under Ulta’s previous chief executive officer, Mary Dillon, and current leader, Dave Kimbell, Haus was an integral part of Ulta Beauty’s success. “Shelley’s passion, vision and...

