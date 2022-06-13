ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Forint falls to record low, bond yields rise on inflation worries

By Anita Komuves
 4 days ago

(Updates with new historic low for forint, trader comment) By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, June 13 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint fell to a historic low and long-term government bond yields rose by about 50 basis points on Monday, as negative global market sentiment and a strengthening dollar added to local pressures. Soaring U.S. inflation has fuelled bets that the Federal Reserve could deliver a bigger-than-expected rate hike this week, hitting stock markets and driving the dollar higher and hurting appetite for emerging market assets in central Europe. The forint fell to a new record low of 400.40 versus the euro earlier on Monday and was down 0.50% on the day and trading at 400.10 versus the common currency by 1340 GMT. The forint was pushed above the psychologically important level of 400 by the sour international mood after the currency had been pressured in the past weeks by local factors. These include a negative real interest rate, the slowing of the central bank's rate hikes, the lack of agreement with the EU over pandemic recovery funds, the huge budget deficit and a low level of foreign exchange reserves, traders and analysts said. The forint has been the worst performer among its regional peers so far in 2022, losing more than 7.5% versus the euro since the start of the year. Long-term government bond yields rose by about 50 basis points on Monday, two fixed-income traders said, as they were tracking core market yields. The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond was about 8.20%. "This happened in very low liquidity, there is no depth to these movements," a fixed-income trader said. "Volatility has been very high and it has been very easy to move yields into either direction since the AKK [the Hungarian Debt Management Agency] lifted mandatory market making." AKK lifted the mandatory market-making obligation for primary dealers on March 7 as liquidity in the bond market dried up. Elsewhere, stocks and currencies were pressured by U.S. inflation fears and the dollar's strength. Stocks in Warsaw were 2.89% lower, while Prague's index was down 1.32%. Budapest's equities were 1.87% weaker. The Czech crown slid 0.13% to 24.740 per euro. The Polish zloty weakened 0.67% to 4.6300 per euro as central banker Rafal Sura told Reuters the Monetary Policy Council could bring down the size of its next hike in borrowing costs to 50 basis points in July. Markets in Bucharest were closed for a holiday on Monday. CEE SNAPSH AT MARKETS OT 1540 CET CURREN CIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2022 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 24.740 24.709 -0.13% +0.53 = crown => 0 0 % EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 400.10 398.10 -0.50% -7.68% = forint => 00 00 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.6500 4.6190 -0.67% -1.27% = zloty => EURRON Romania <EURRON 4.9453 4.9426 -0.05% +0.06 = n leu => % EURHRK Croatia <EURHRK 7.5200 7.5215 +0.02 -0.03% = n kuna => % EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.37 117.42 +0.04 +0.18 = dinar => 00 00 % % Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2022 .PX Prague 1297.9 1315.2 -1.32% 4 900 .BUX Budapes 38223. 38950. -1.87% -24.64 t 22 67 % .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1675.2 1725.1 -2.89% -26.10 > 5 8 % .BETI Buchare 12354. 12354. +0.00 -5.41% st 35 35 % .SBITO Ljublja <.SBITO 1149.8 1180.5 -2.60% -8.42% P na P> 2 5 .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 2060.1 2100.5 -1.92% -0.92% > 9 9 .BELEX Belgrad <.BELEX 826.64 827.32 -0.08% +0.71 15 e 15> % .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 616.14 620.06 -0.63% -3.07% > Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republi c CZ2YT= <CZ2YT= 6.3140 0.1530 +519b -1bps RR 2-year RR> ps CZ5YT= <CZ5YT= 5.7270 0.2010 +427b +5bps RR 5-year RR> ps CZ10YT <CZ10YT 5.6940 0.2800 +409b +17bp =RR 10-year =RR> ps s Poland PL2YT= <PL2YT= 7.6510 0.4380 +653b +28bp RR 2-year RR> ps s PL5YT= <PL5YT= 7.9300 0.5350 +647b +39bp RR 5-year RR> ps s PL10YT <PL10YT 7.6780 0.4440 +607b +34bp =RR 10-year =RR> ps s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech <CZKFRA 7.36 7.40 7.34 6.39 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 8.65 9.44 9.81 7.08 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 7.94 8.12 8.11 6.77 ><WIBOR => Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes **************************************** ********************** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

