Birmingham Classic: Harriet Dart beats Camila Osorio - best shots

Kate Bush has broken the record for the longest time taken for a single to reach number one, after she landed in the top spot with Running Up That Hill 37 years after it was released. Originally released in 1985 as the lead track on her Hounds Of Love album,...
Marc Roca will join Leeds United in July, after an agreement was agreed between the Premier League side and Bayern Munich. Spanish midfielder Roca will become Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch's third signing of the summer when he arrives at the Elland Road club. A former Spain Under-21 international, the...
A gangland enforcer who threw acid in a man's face and plotted to blind others under the orders of an underworld crime boss has been jailed for life. Jonathan Gordon, 34, of Liverpool, charged £6,000 to carry out an acid attack and £10,000 to blind a victim. One...
Comments / 0