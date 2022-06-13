Lake George Elementary School mourns loss of student

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — One man and an 8-year-old boy were both tragically killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Lake George. The child, identified by police as Quinton Delgadillo, was a student at Lake George Elementary School.

According to a release from Lake George Central School District Superintendent Douglas Huntley, Quinton was a student in Mrs. Gershen’s and Ms. Gearing’s third grade class. He was described by James Conway, the principal of Lake George Elementary School, as “well-liked, super polite, and loved by all. He was a good friend to all of his classmates.”

As the school community copes with the loss of Quinton, counselors will be on-hand starting Monday morning. The school district said in a statement, “Our deepest condolences go out to Quinton’s family, friends, teachers, and everyone who knew him. If you have any questions or would like to speak with a counselor, please call (518) 668-5714 .”

James Persons, 38, also died from his injuries after the motorcycle crash. Another pedestrian, Jasmine Leullen, 30, of Lake George, is in stable condition at Albany Medical Center. Three other children who were walking with the group of pedestrians were uninjured.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle, Anthony Futia, 33, of Albany, suffered life-threatening injuries. He was in critical condition at Albany Medical Center as of Monday morning.

The crash spelled out a devastating end to a highly-active Americade Rally . The event historically draws tens of thousands of motorcyclists to the Lake George area each year. It is not known whether or not Futia was taking part in the event.

