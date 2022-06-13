ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis football adds four commitments, including three-star QB Carson Black

By Evan Barnes, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tVM2y_0g9A69rS00

After hosting several recruits over the weekend on official visits as well as football camps, Memphis gained four commitments within a 24-hour span for the Class of 2023, including three-star quarterback Carson Black.

Black was the first of the four to commit when he announced his decision Saturday. On Sunday, the Tigers also received commitments from safety Johnsley Barbas and offensive linemen Landon Zaldivar and lineman Parker Peterson.

Memphis had just one commitment before Saturday in three-star cornerback Trevor Walton from Horn Lake. Of the new commitments, only Black is ranked by 247Sports.

The 6-foot-2, 186-pound Black attends Nation Ford High School in South Carolina and threw for 2,771 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions last season according to MaxPreps. Per 247Sports, he's ranked as the nation's 51st best quarterback and the No. 13 prospect in South Carolina.

HENIGAN TO START:Memphis football starting QB will be Seth Henigan, according to coach Ryan Silverfield

MID-SOUTH COLISEUM:As Liberty Stadium, Liberty Park plans progress, what should become of Mid-South Coliseum?

GIANNOTTO:Memphis is reimagining Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium the right way. Will the Big 12 notice?

Black also had offers from South Carolina, Cincinnati and Louisville, among others. He'll join a young quarterback room that has sophomore returning starter Seth Henigan and incoming freshmen Tevin Carter and JC French.

Junior Hunter Hulsey also returns and senior Ryan Glover, who transferred from Cal, has one year of eligibility of remaining.

The 5-11, 165-pound Barbas is from Centennial High in Georgia and had offers from Houston, Tulane and Vanderbilt, among others. He had 84 tackles in nine game last season. The Tigers will need depth at safety with both Quindell Johnson and Rodney Owens being seniors.

The 6-5, 300-pound Zaldivar projects as a offensive tackle and attends Jenks High in Oklahoma. He helped Jenks win its second consecutive state title in 2021.

The 6-6, 275-pound Peterson is from Alpharetta High in Georgia and had offers from East Carolina, Middle Tennessee, Arkansas State, among others. He also projects as a future tackle.

The Tigers could stay busy adding more commitments as they host a big man camp on Thursday followed by another football camp on Sunday.

Want to stay informed on the latest Memphis sports news? A Commercial Appeal subscription gets you unlimited access to the best inside information and updates on local sports, and the ability to tap into sports news from throughout the USA TODAY Network's 109 local sites.

You can reach Evan Barnes on Twitter (@Evan_B) or by email at evan.barnes@commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Tiger transfer target Emmanuel Akot reportedly in Memphis

MEMPHIS – After missing out on North Carolina transfer Kerwin Walton, it looks like Penny Hardaway has turned his attention to former five star forward and Boise State transfer Emmanuel Akot. According to basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Akot is in Memphis Wednesday, visiting with Hardaway and the Tigers.  But he also visited Western Kentucky on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

$4.3M Fayette County farm is Memphis area’s priciest property

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the market for a new home? One with seven bathrooms, a guest house, pool, geothermal energy system, a stocked lake and an 1898 covered bridge on 90 acres to spread out? Hickory Withe Farm in Fayette County, built in 1996 and based on the antebellum Houmas House in Louisiana, may be […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Louisville, TN
Memphis, TN
Football
City
Memphis, TN
State
Georgia State
Memphis, TN
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
WREG

Two hurt in North Memphis shooting; One detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured during a shooting in North Memphis on Wednesday. Officers were called out to an area near Woodlawn and T.M. Henderson around 3 a.m. where they located two men shot. The two victims were taken to Regional One in critical condition. MPD confirmed one person has been detained. Their […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Man killed in shooting that led to crash in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southbound Danny Thomas and Madison Ave. were shut down Thursday morning as the Memphis Police Department investigated a deadly shooting and crash. Memphis Police said they were called just before 7:15 a.m. about a crash at Danny Thomas and Madison Avenue. When they got there, investigators said they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Memphis#East Carolina#Liberty Park#American Football#College Football#Qb Carson Black#Tigers#Ford High School#Giannotto
WREG

Man admits to killing victim at Ridgecrest Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for fatally shooting a man at the Ridgecrest Apartments in Frayser Sunday morning. Officers responded to a shooting call around 10:45 a.m. in the 2500 block of Woodcliff Road where they found Darius Collier suffering from several gunshot wounds. Collier was taken to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Gambling complaint on Seattle Street leads to 4 arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people have been arrested after officers said found guns, weed and promethazine where the suspects were gambling. Officers received a gambling and drug complaint Thursday in the 900 block of Seattle Street. When they arrived, two of the suspects tried to flee the scene. Police soon caught Leroy Cloyd, 21, and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

Another Beale Street Melee Caught on Video

Yet another Beale Street beatdown was captured on video. A number of men brawled in the street until police showed up. And this is why so many families refuse to venture downtown. It’s not safe. You should call your city council members and county commissioners and demand they do their jobs. Watch the melee below.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen accused of pointing gun at grandmother, firing shot at her vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a teen who was accused of pointing a gun at his grandmother after an argument over the house rules. According to police, in January of 2022, a 78-year-old woman reported that her grandson, identified as 19-year-old Courtney Granderson, had pointed a gun at her and fired a shot […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Man pays $10 for gas, steals $30 from register: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with aggravated robbery after officers said he stole around $30 from a gas station. Officers responded to a gas station robbery last month at Mapco Express in the 3100 block of South Third Street. An employee told officers that a man walked in the store and paid […]
wtva.com

Batesville man killed in Lafayette County crash

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A man from Batesville died as the result of a Tuesday morning, June 14 crash in Lafayette County. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened shortly before 8:20 on U.S. Highway 278. A pickup truck collided with the rear of a dump truck,...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
WREG

Woman wanted in Whitehaven shooting captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who was wanted for a shooting in Whitehaven has been captured months after a warrant was issued for her arrest. Police say 23-year-old Danedra Ozier has been arrested for shooting a woman on March 25, 2022. The shooting happened on Chambliss Road. The victim told police three women in a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

High schooler shot and killed in Forrest City

FORREST CITY, Ark. — A teenager was shot and killed Wednesday night in Forrest City, family members and witnesses said. The family identified the victim as 17-year-old Damien Walker. Witnesses said he was shot while standing outside his car in the Dawson Homes housing complex before 9 p.m. They said he ran about 25 or […]
FORREST CITY, AR
Mighty 990

BLOODY MEMPHIS: 8 Shot, 5 Killed in Weekend Violence

At least eight people have been shot and five people killed in weekend violence across Memphis. Four of the shootings happened within a four hour span of time. “When are the people of Memphis going to wake up and realize that the city council and the mayor’s office have turned the city into a war zone,” one angry KWAM NewsTalk Memphis listener asked. “We can’t even let our kids play safely in the parks. And all the city council wants to do is rename streets after Black Lives Matter.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3 dead within 3 hours of separate overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have died between Saturday night and Sunday morning after officers said four shootings happened within three hours. The first shooting happened Saturday just after 11 p.m. in the 1400 block of Silver Street of South Memphis. Two people were shot. Both victims were taken to the hospital. One victim was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
509K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy