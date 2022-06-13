Memphis football adds four commitments, including three-star QB Carson Black

After hosting several recruits over the weekend on official visits as well as football camps, Memphis gained four commitments within a 24-hour span for the Class of 2023, including three-star quarterback Carson Black.

Black was the first of the four to commit when he announced his decision Saturday. On Sunday, the Tigers also received commitments from safety Johnsley Barbas and offensive linemen Landon Zaldivar and lineman Parker Peterson.

Memphis had just one commitment before Saturday in three-star cornerback Trevor Walton from Horn Lake. Of the new commitments, only Black is ranked by 247Sports.

The 6-foot-2, 186-pound Black attends Nation Ford High School in South Carolina and threw for 2,771 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions last season according to MaxPreps. Per 247Sports, he's ranked as the nation's 51st best quarterback and the No. 13 prospect in South Carolina.

Black also had offers from South Carolina, Cincinnati and Louisville, among others. He'll join a young quarterback room that has sophomore returning starter Seth Henigan and incoming freshmen Tevin Carter and JC French.

Junior Hunter Hulsey also returns and senior Ryan Glover, who transferred from Cal, has one year of eligibility of remaining.

The 5-11, 165-pound Barbas is from Centennial High in Georgia and had offers from Houston, Tulane and Vanderbilt, among others. He had 84 tackles in nine game last season. The Tigers will need depth at safety with both Quindell Johnson and Rodney Owens being seniors.

The 6-5, 300-pound Zaldivar projects as a offensive tackle and attends Jenks High in Oklahoma. He helped Jenks win its second consecutive state title in 2021.

The 6-6, 275-pound Peterson is from Alpharetta High in Georgia and had offers from East Carolina, Middle Tennessee, Arkansas State, among others. He also projects as a future tackle.

The Tigers could stay busy adding more commitments as they host a big man camp on Thursday followed by another football camp on Sunday.

