EV start-up Electric Last Mile Solutions announces bankruptcy plans

By Adam Schrader
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
June 13 (UPI) -- Electric Last Mile Solutions, an electric vehicle startup once worth as much as $1.4 billion after it went public last year, has announced plans to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

Shauna McIntyre, the company's interim CEO, decided Sunday with the company's board to liquidate after a review of the company's products, Bloomberg and CNBC reported.

The company, which sold electric urban delivery trucks and vans, went public in June 2021 through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company amid a surge in such deals with electric vehicle makers.

Share prices in the company had tanked 93% as of the close of trading last week and had dropped another 55% in premarket trading. The official bankruptcy filing is expected in the next few days.

"I'm very disappointed by this outcome because our ELMS team demonstrated incredible determination to get our electric vans ready to meet the critical need for clean, connected vehicles that reduce carbon emissions from ground transportation," McIntyre said in a statement to Bloomberg.

"Unfortunately, there were too many obstacles for us to overcome in the short amount of time available to us."

McIntyre has served as the interim CEO since February when founder Jason Luo and former chief executive Jim Taylor left the company.

The company said it was under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission just weeks after Luo and Taylor left and cut 24% of its workforce, CNBC reported.

Brian Krzanich, the chairman of the board and former CEO of Intel, told Bloomberg that the decision was "extremely frustrating," adding that it was "the only responsible next step for our shareholders, partners, creditors and employees."

Tesla's Elon Musk Changes Course: Warns Of Huge Delivery Wave Ahead

Tesla CEO Elon Musk hoped to ease the ridiculousness that comes at the end of each quarter for Tesla and its employees. However, he may not have expected the closures at Giga Shanghai, and, like most automakers, Tesla is working hard to battle against the chip shortage and supply chain constraints.
Brian Krzanich
Business Insider

A 35-year-old who drained his savings to buy a rental property says the passive income makes it worth it — even with a potential recession

Adam Masato earns $8,400 per month in passive income from a short-term rental property. He also earns $1,100 from renting out his condo in Los Angeles. Because his overhead for the short-term rental is only $1,100, he says his investments are recession-proof. Adam Masato is a self-described "regular millennial with...
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country That Has the Most Oil

Concerns over access to crude oil have been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its oil exports. In turn, this caused the price of oil to rocket above $100 a barrel, near a record set just over a decade ago. While Russia is among the countries with the most oil reserves, Venezuela is […]
UPI News

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

