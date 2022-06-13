ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burton D. Morgan Foundation names Daniel Hampu as chief executive

By Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
The Burton D. Morgan Foundation has named Daniel Hampu as president and chief executive officer.

He will begin his duties July 1, succeeding Deborah Hoover, who has led the Hudson foundation since 2007.

Chairman Richard Seaman said the board conducted an extensive search to identify the best individual to lead the foundation.

“While there were a number of highly qualified candidates, Dan became the most qualified candidate of choice,” Seaman said in a prepared statement. “His enthusiasm for the foundation’s mission, vision and donor intent, combined with his experience in the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and familiarity with the foundation, make us confident that he is the best person to lead Morgan Foundation to the next level.”

Hampu served as director of investing and venture capital startup adviser for Bounce Innovation Hub in Akron, which was launched in 2018 to serve Northeast Ohio’s entrepreneurs, startups and small businesses. He is co-founder and program manager of the Northeast Ohio Student Venture Fund, a student-run venture capital program that provides funding to startups in Northeast Ohio and teaches students about investing. Bounce administers the program.

Before joining Bounce, Hampu was chief operating officer for Fontus Blue, an Akron startup that partners with utilities to provide drinking water for customers through the software platform Decision Blue. Hampu serves as vice president and board member for the group.

Hampu earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing from Mount Union and an MBA and juris doctorate from the University of Akron.

Philanthropist Burt Morgan established the foundation in 1967. Its mission is to champion the entrepreneurial spirit, contribute to a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem and serve as a leader in the field of entrepreneurship education.

“I am extremely honored to be selected as the next president and CEO of the Morgan Foundation,” Hampu said in a news release. “The foundation has done great work and has had a tremendous impact on organizations and entrepreneurs in and out of Northeast Ohio under Deborah’s leadership. I am excited to work with the rustees and the staff to continue to support Burt’s mission, vision, and intent to advance the free market system and support entrepreneurs in the ecosystem.”

For more information, go to https://www.bdmorganfdn.org/.

Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

