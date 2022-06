Daniel Ricciardo insists Lewis Hamilton was not exaggerating his back injury after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and believes Formula One drivers do not deserve to go through “unnecessary” pain.Hamilton’s participation at this weekend’s round in Canada was thrown into doubt after he required assistance to get out of his Mercedes cockpit following last Sunday’s race on the streets of Baku.The 37-year old is expected to be fit to participate, but it is likely he will have to race through the pain barrier again in his bouncy Mercedes machine.Red Bull team principal Christian Horner claimed Hamilton is under instruction to “bitch”...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO