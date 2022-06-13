National Weather Service changes zones in Brevard resulting in more detailed forecasts, warnings

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

The National Weather Service base in Melbourne has introduced updates to its operations for the 2022 hurricane season, providing a more detailed forecast map of the county.

During a meeting at Brevard's Emergency Management Center Friday in Rockledge, meteorologists from Melbourne's National Weather Service base explained how they now break the county into six zones when looking at the forecast.

In the past, NWS split the county into two zones, comparing how the southern parts are affected with the northern areas.

Now, they've sectioned the county into six parts, separating the northern and southern inland areas from the northern and southern coastal areas and the northern and southern barrier islands.

The project took about two years to complete, said Kevin Rodriguez, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

"When it comes to tropical products and we're issuing storm surge watches and warnings, you don't have to worry about storm surges in Palm Bay, but you do if you're in Satellite Beach," Rodriguez said.

"This was kind of the motivation, at least for me, to try (and say), 'OK, let's split this up and figure out a way that we can better (get the) message out.'"

The Treasure Coast counties of Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin also split the mainland from the coast in their forecasts.

According to the weather service, conditions among islands, coasts and mainland can vary significantly.

These changes will help provide more accurate and targeted emergency alerts for storm surges, coastal flooding, rip currents, high wind, cold weather and fire weather.

When hurricane warnings are issued by the National Hurricane Center, the weather service can provide a specific report on conditions in each of Brevard's six zones.

"Each zone in that (tropical cyclone discussion) product ... they're each going to be distinct," Rodriguez said. "Now you've got more specific areas of detail."

Having the zones broken into smaller sections will help prevent confusion that has arisen in the past over weather warnings that don't apply to certain parts of the county, Rodriguez said.

"You don't really have to worry about frost on the barrier islands, so now we can actually be more detailed with pinpointing that," Rodriguez said. "Same thing with the storm surge (for mainland areas)."

Finch Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY.

