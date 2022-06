FULTON — William Mecum has been appointed as the incoming principal of Fairgrieve Elementary School, effective July 1. Mecum has been employed with the Fulton City School District since July 2020 as the director of instructional support services. During this time he has also filled in for principals when needed, having the opportunity to work at all of the elementary schools within the district.

