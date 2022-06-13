Crestview man critically injured after driving off State Road 85, crashing into tree

LAUREL HILL — A 63-year-old Crestview man was critically injured late Sunday morning after he reportedly drove off State Road 85 and crashed into a tree.

The crash happened at 11:55 a.m. just south of Thomas Road in Laurel Hill, according to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was traveling north in a van when he drifted to the left and drove off the road. After colliding with a tree, he swerved to the right and the van came to a rest blocking both lanes of State Road 85.

The road was temporarily closed while first responders cleared the scene.

