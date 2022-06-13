ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview man critically injured after driving off State Road 85, crashing into tree

By Sierra Rains, Northwest Florida Daily News
 4 days ago

LAUREL HILL — A 63-year-old Crestview man was critically injured late Sunday morning after he reportedly drove off State Road 85 and crashed into a tree.

The crash happened at 11:55 a.m. just south of Thomas Road in Laurel Hill, according to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Boat crashes into Destin beach: No injuries reported after boat crashes into military beach in Destin at full speed

Missing person found in crash: Missing 72-year-old man found in critical condition after crash in Laurel Hill

The man was traveling north in a van when he drifted to the left and drove off the road. After colliding with a tree, he swerved to the right and the van came to a rest blocking both lanes of State Road 85.

The road was temporarily closed while first responders cleared the scene.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Crestview man critically injured after driving off State Road 85, crashing into tree

