MUNCIE, Ind.—After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns, the E.B. and Bertha C. Ball Center has reopened. The Center on Minnetrista Boulevard has been a Muncie landmark since it was built in 1907 by Mr. and Mrs. E.B. Ball. In 1975, the Ball Brothers Foundation gifted the residential property to the Ball State University Foundation with the provision that it be used by the university as a continuing education facility. The Center has had long history of offering cultural and personal enrichment programs in the areas of art, health, history, languages, literature, and science.

MUNCIE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO