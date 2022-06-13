Ag update on Legislative Days at Cpaitol

The Oregon Legislature met virtually for its first “Legislative Days” of 2022. OFS tracked several committees with hearings of interest to our members. In the Senate Energy & Environment Committee, DEQ provided a handful of updates – most critical to OFS’s policy agenda was the update on implementing the Recycling Modernization...
Gov. Kate Brown recently signed into law the Oregon Kratom Consumer Protection Act, which took effect this month. This is vital legislation for Oregon and shapes the path for federal regulations of kratom, a popular herbal remedy, to keep all consumers safe. As a member of Gov. Brown’s Opioid Task...
The Oregon Employment Department (OED) announced the minimum and maximum unemployment insurance benefit amounts would increase about 7% for regular claims filed on or after July 3, 2022. The minimum amount will increase from $171 to $183 per week, and the maximum amount will increase from $733 to $783 per week.
Bailey, a fourth-generation farmer, is president of Oregon Farm Bureau. She operates a nursery in Gresham. What comes to mind when you think about Oregon agriculture? Maybe you think about fresh strawberries, juicy pears and crisp apples. Or maybe the savory cheeses and sweet ice creams produced by dairy farmers. Or the beautiful rural landscapes made picturesque by the hard-working families who care for them.
ODOT release – SALEM – The public is invited to review a draft amendment to the Oregon Highway Plan that will guide the state in using tolling as a way to raise funds for transportation system improvements. The comment period is open until August 1. Read the draft amendment here (PDF): OHP Policy Amendment Draft for Public Review.pdf (oregon.gov). An informational webinar about the draft amendment is scheduled for June 30, and a public hearing will be held on July 20 at 1 p.m. Information on how to access these events will be posted on the website when details are available. What is it? The Oregon Highway Plan has an existing policy section on tolling. This draft policy amendment proposes an update to that section, which is “Goal No. 6: Tolling.” The draft amendment is intended to modernize the state’s pricing and tolling policy. It defines terms, such as congestion pricing, and it offers guidance for the use of revenue and setting rates (but it does not set rates). It also provides the Oregon Transportation Commission with clearer direction for decision making. There are 15 policies in the draft amendment, each with actions to guide implementing the policy. Note: This amendment is not about whether or not the state should toll roads; instead, it provides guidance for doing so if the state decides to use tolling. Public input will inform potential revisions to the plan amendment. The goal is to have a final version ready for adoption later this year. If you would like to comment, please review the draft amendment. You may also want to attend the webinar and hearing scheduled for later. An online comment card on the website will be available soon to submit comments. You can also send an email with comments to OHPmanager@odot.oregon.gov. Background: The Oregon Highway Plan is the state’s primary highway guide, establishing a 20-year vision and strategic framework for Oregon’s road system. The current plan (PDF) was approved by the commission in 1999 and has been modified numerous times, including in 2012 to add the current section on tolling.
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Six environmental groups sued officials of the Biden administration Tuesday, saying a Trump-era rule change that allowed logging of old-growth forests in the Pacific Northwest violates federal laws and was politically motivated. “Large and old trees have outsized ecological and social importance. They provide critical...
Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
COVID-19 cases are rising again, and transmission upticks in Lane, Douglas and Jackson counties have renewed calls for indoor masking in public spaces. The Oregon Health Authority reported an average of 1,500 new COVID-19 cases per day statewide over the last week. The rise in cases has put the three...
There are more Oregonians in the labor force now than any time in the past decade, underscoring the job market’s extraordinary recovery from the pandemic recession. Labor force participation hit 63.5% in May, according to data out Wednesday from the Oregon Employment Department. The figure, which represents the number of people working or looking for work, bottomed out at 59.2% in April 2020, the first month after a pandemic lockdown closed many Oregon businesses.
Every vote matters. And here’s proof from Eastern Oregon. A $4 million bond measure to build a new pool in John Day failed after the vote ended in a tie. It was 802 yes and 802 no. What’s the tiebreaker? There is none. According to Oregon law, there are...
The ideas conference TEDxPortland and gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson are in a tight race for who had the worse week. Johnson’s unscheduled May 27 appearance at TEDx prompted jeers from the crowd outraged by her votes against gun control bills, a sudden effort by Johnson to shift her position on the issue (One Question, WW, June 1), and seven complaints to the Oregon Department of Justice about whether TEDx violated tax laws barring nonprofits from participating in political campaigns. (The Justice Department forwarded the complaints to the IRS.) Here’s what our readers had to say:
ODFW release – SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Conservation and Recreation Advisory Committee will meet virtually on June 13, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. via Zoom. For more information and full agenda visit: https://www.dfw.state.or.us/conservationstrategy/OCRF/meetings/061322.asp Members of the public who are interested in participating in the meeting can access it here. https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1614092981 The Oregon Conservation and Recreation Fund (OCRF) is a public-private partnership that supports projects to implement the Oregon Conservation Strategy and connect people with the outdoors. The Advisory Committee provides recommendations on expenditures from the OCRF to the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission. More information on the OCRF can be found at OregonIsAlive.org.
The state could fine the university $6,000 per day for failing to comply with an order to turn over personnel files.The Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries continues to investigate Pacific University for withholding personnel records from former employees, which could result in thousands of dollars of fines. In March, BOLI sent a letter to Pacific's attorney, Ivan Resendiz Guitierrez from law firm Miller & Nash, outlining an April 8 deadline to respond to six former employees' requests for personnel files, three of which are suing the university. That deadline was extended to May 31, and attorney Robin Descamps, who...
JOHN DAY, PENDLETON & BAKER CITY – (Press Release issued by the USDA Forest Service) The Northeast Oregon Forests Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) is accepting project proposals to benefit the Malheur, Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman National Forests. The committee is tasked with recommending projects to improve forest health, watersheds, roads and facilities around the Malheur, Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman National Forests. The total amount of Title II funds available for projects could be up to $4 million.
The annual event mixes crazy cars, environmental service and live music for a fun weekend.The annual Gambler 500 Rally was held in Deschutes County over the June 10-12 weekend, drawing participants from all over Oregon as well as neighboring states and provinces. The informal gathering is known for its outrageous vehicles, usually constructed from wrecks or junk cars, but public service is at the heart of this event. Participants in the Gambler Rally spent their weekend driving on established trails in the Crooked River National Grassland, located near Redmond and Madras. Using GPS applications on their phones, Gamblers...
Federal regulators who have threatened to decertify the Junction City campus of the Oregon State Hospital over safety concerns recently rejected the state’s proposed fixes as “generally unacceptable.”. The federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services required the psychiatric hospital to rewrite portions of its plan to address...
Former Lane County Commissioner Jerry Rust appears to have won the write-in nomination for a seat in the Oregon House. No one filed to run in the Democratic primary for Oregon House District 9, which includes parts of Lane, Douglas and Coos Counties. That would typically have meant that Republican incumbent Boomer Wright would have a virtual lock on winning the general election in the fall.
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners put out a BIG NO! to a federal agency that wants to build huge electric generating windmill farms just off the shores of the Oregon Coast. Lincoln County Commissioners Kaety Jacobson and Doug Hunt decided to send off a rather straight-forward NO! to a request by the federal government that wants to install hundreds of windmills along the coast.
Top three Republican finisher says unaffiliated Johnson has best chance to be elected Oregon governor.One of the top three finishers in the Republican primary for governor is bolting the party to back the insurgent campaign of Betsy Johnson, who is running as a non-affiliated candidate for the state's top job. Bridget Barton, a political consultant based in Lake Oswego, said on Tuesday, June 14, that she would endorse Johnson over Christine Drazan, R-Canby, the winner of the May 17 Republican primary. Johnson, a centrist Democratic state senator, stepped down from the Senate in December to run as a centrist without...
This is Oregon Insight, The Oregonian’s weekly look at the numbers behind the state’s economy. View past installments here. Oregonians have grown accustomed to hustling. Maybe they’re hanging drywall during the day and delivering DoorDash at night. Or pouring coffee in the morning and bagging groceries during the afternoon rush. Whatever it takes to make ends meet.
Comments / 0