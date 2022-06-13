Beaverton mayor participates in March for Our Lives

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s Mayor Monday on AM Extra, and this morning we’re heading to the city of Beaverton.

Mayor Lacey Beaty talked about her participation in the March for Our Lives over the weekend. She said she was proud to march alongside students and local elected leaders.

She also shared more about the city’s economic recovery, the new year-round homeless shelter and the South Cooper Mountain development.

