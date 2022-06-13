ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton mayor participates in March for Our Lives

By Ken Boddie, Emily Burris
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s Mayor Monday on AM Extra, and this morning we’re heading to the city of Beaverton.

Mayor Lacey Beaty talked about her participation in the March for Our Lives over the weekend. She said she was proud to march alongside students and local elected leaders.

Kohr Explores: Sweet, savory twist on pizza toppings in Troutdale

She also shared more about the city’s economic recovery, the new year-round homeless shelter and the South Cooper Mountain development.

Comments / 3

The Truth Teller!
4d ago

Here are a few facts for you to consider...  Firework stands are opening up across the country in preparation for the 4th of July...  Amazon makes it easy to have many pressure cookers delivered to your home...  Hardware stores are open every day selling nails...  Assembly instructions are easily available online...  Large gatherings are increasing as the weather warms...  You don't need a gun to cause mass casualties...  Remember Boston 2013???  And with fewer police it's easier to slip a device in...  Enjoy your summer!

Reply
3
Local author predicted grim Portland years ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) -- In 2014, local writer Pierre Ouellette released a near future dystopian novel set in Portland that predicted the worst of the city today. It received good reviews but then something went wrong and "The Forever Man" has not been available for years.
PORTLAND, OR
US Marshals announce 24 arrests following warrant sweep in Portland metro

PORTLAND, Ore. — Federal and local law enforcement agencies announced two dozen arrests following a weeklong warrant sweep across the Portland metro last week dubbed, “Operation Safer Multnomah.”. The U.S. Marshal Service said they targeted and arrested people wanted for charges including murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, and...
PORTLAND, OR
New Oregon Health Care Merger Law Gets First Test

Oregon’s new program to vet major health care mergers and acquisitions has its first customer. A New York-based investment firm has requested Oregon Health Authority approval to buy a majority stake in a nationwide chain of 441 hospice, community care and palliative facilities, and two of the hospice facilities are in Oregon: Kindred Hospice in Lake Oswego and Kindred Hospice in Salem.
OREGON STATE
