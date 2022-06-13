ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

'I'm still in shock': Alexis Nelson, the 'Black Forager,' on winning a James Beard Award

By Cameron Teague Robinson, The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

Columbus resident Alexis Nelson has built a strong brand for herself on social media as a forager.

Using the moniker "Black Forager" across her social media platforms, Nelson has eclipsed 1 million followers on Instagram and has 3.8 million followers on TikTok . She added to her success on Saturday night, winning a James Beard Award , one of the top honors for those involved in promoting America's food culture.

The James Beard Awards recognize talent in the culinary and food media industries. Nelson took home the award for social media account, an honor that recognizes a single food-related post, or compilation of up to three posts, that represents the intention of the account.

"I’m still in shock. This is an honor that I’ve dreamed of for years, and never thought I’d be lucky enough to bring home," Nelson told The Dispatch. "To be in such impressive company in the nominations, I felt like a winner regardless. And don’t get me started on getting to talk to so many of my food heroes while very much pretending to keep it cool. This award is for all the weird kids, especially the weird Black kids, who felt their enthusiasm was too much for people growing up."

Nelson joins other James Beard Award winners from Columbus, including Kitchn website editor-in-chief and cookbook author Faith Durand , and Molly O'Neill , the former New York Times food columnist who died in 2019.

Cameron Teague Robinson CTeagueRob@gannett.com ; Twitter: @cj_teague ;

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: 'I'm still in shock': Alexis Nelson, the 'Black Forager,' on winning a James Beard Award

