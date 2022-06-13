Dawson PD: Man wanted on rape, assault charges

ALBANY — LaShawnda Ethridge, who has been in the law enforcement field since 2004, is the new police chief at Albany Technical College. Ethridge was born in Charleston, S.C., and began her law enforcement career at the Albany Police Department in 2004. In 2011, she decided to change from the municipality to the campus police setting and took a position with the Darton State College Police Department. Following the merger between Darton and Albany State University, Ethridge continued at Albany State University as a patrol sergeant, emergency management coordinator, and clerk coordinator, reporting directly to the chief of police. She was promoted to administrative lieutenant in 2018. In 2019, Ethridge added the position of investigations commander, while continuing her administrative role, supervising the administrative and support functions of non-sworn personnel in communications.

ALBANY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO