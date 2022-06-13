ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, DE

Heritage Commission Book of the Week: GATH’s Literary Work and Folk

delaware.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. George Alfred Townsend, known by his pen-name Gath, was one of Delaware’s most famous writers of the 19th century. Born the...

news.delaware.gov

delaware.gov

John Dickinson Plantation Receives Award of Excellence

(DOVER, Del. — June 15, 2022) — The American Association for State and Local History announced today that it has presented a prestigious Award of Excellence to the John Dickinson Plantation, Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, for the project, “Search, Discovery, and Interpretation of the African Burial Ground at the John Dickinson Plantation.” The Award of Excellence is part of the Association’s Leadership in History Awards, the most prestigious recognition for achievement in the preservation of state and local history.
DOVER, DE

