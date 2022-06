EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — The Fox Hill Country Club is home to many avid golfers, but none more successful than NEPA native Brandon Matthews who is competing in the U.S. Open this weekend. The 27-year-old is very familiar with these grounds, but there are two specifics areas of his game that needed improvement to make the P-G-A Tour.

EXETER, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO