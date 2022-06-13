ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tabor City, NC

CCSO: Tabor City man shot in car

By WECT Staff
WECT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Tabor City man was shot while inside his vehicle Friday...

www.wect.com

wfxb.com

Robeson County Death Investigation Opened

An investigation has begun after the death of a teenager who was shot yesterday in Robeson County. According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place at the intersection of Starlite Drive and Kenny Biggs Road in Lumberton around 4 a.m. When deputies responded to the scene they located 18 year old Damarius McCoy of Lumberton, who suffered a gunshot wound. He was transported to UNC Southeastern Medical Center and later died from his injuries. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Police investigate after man shot, killed in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after police said a man was shot and killed in Marion. Police were called at 9 p.m. to James Court where officers were told by witnesses that a man had been shot and taken to MUSC in Mullins by a personal car.
MARION, SC
wfxb.com

Man Wanted in Connection to Horry County Shooting

Horry County Police are looking for a man in connection to a shooting that we told you about last week. The man in this picture is wanted for shooting into Klocker’s Tavern on Highway 17 Bypass around 2:20 a.m. on June 6th. No one was shot during the incident but one person was injured by flying glass. If you have any information on the man or his whereabouts you’re asked to call the Horry County Police Department.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Columbus County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Tabor City, NC
City
Columbus, NC
County
Columbus County, NC
Tabor City, NC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

Robeson County deputies investigate shooting death of 18-year-old

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at 2:54 a.m. Wednesday to the area of Starlite Drive and Kenny Biggs Road in Lumberton and found Damarius McCoy, 18, of Lumberton, with a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

18-year-old killed in Lumberton shooting, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a teenager. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area of Starlie Drive and Kenny Biggs Road in Lumberton at around 3 a.m. Wednesday after reports of a shooting.
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

South Carolina man sentenced to 45 years for Horry County murder

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina man was sentenced Thursday to 45 years in prison for an Horry County murder, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Tyrell Harrison, 22, of Abbeville, was convicted by a jury Thursday for murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for 26-year-old Bethany Estepp. Estepp is five feet tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jean pants, a black tank top, and pink puma sandals. She was last...
WILMINGTON, NC
myhorrynews.com

Horry County police make arrest in animal neglect case that shut down animal care center

Horry County police have arrested a Longs man in connection with the seizure of nearly 30 dogs that required emergency medical treatment. Darryl Bellamy is charged with seven counts of failing to provide care and treatment to an animal, according to public records. He was arrested on June 3, and the charges stem from seven dogs that were found on McNeil Chapel Road, according to arrest warrants. He's also charged with hindering officers who were executing a search warrant.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Man gets prison time for 2020 Longs area murder: Report

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An Horry County jury convicted an Abbeville man of murder, attempted murder and a gun charge, according to Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Tyrell Harrison, 22, of Abbeville, was convicted Thursday of murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
borderbelt.org

Robeson County detention officer charged with obstruction had history of suspensions

A detention officer with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office who was charged in connection with a suspect who was booked and released from jail under a false name was previously suspended from his job three times, officials say. Warren Phillips, 50, was one of three detention officers charged in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Former Southport Mayor and Police Chief, Jerry Dove, dies

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — It was announced on Thursday that former Southport Mayor Jerry Dove has died. Dove served as mayor of Southport from 2015-2019 before being replaced by current mayor, JP Hatem. “It is with great sadness that the City of Southport announces the loss of Former Mayor...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WBTW News13

Conway police: Car break-in leads to shootout; no injuries reported

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are investigating after a suspect who allegedly broke into a car and the car’s owner traded gunfire Tuesday morning. Officers responded about 4:15 a.m. to a report of a shooting and car break-in on Technology Boulevard. According to a police report, someone shot at the victim after he went […]
CONWAY, SC

