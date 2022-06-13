ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Coeur d’Alene Mayor, Police Chief to address weekend arrests during news conference

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kKSjo_0g9A37Cd00
Credit: Aodhan Brown, Copyright 4 News Now

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Mayor Jim Hammond and Police Chief Lee White will address the weekend arrests of white nationalists during a news conference Monday.

Thirty-one members of the white nationalist group “Patriot Front” were arrested near Coeur d’Alene’s Pride event on Saturday afternoon.

Many of these men traveled to North Idaho from across the country, though some were local. All were charged with conspiracy to riot, a misdemeanor, after being found in the back of a U-Haul with riot gear.

All 31 of them have bonded out of jail and are expected to make their first appearance in court Monday.

4 News Now will stream Hammond and Lee’s news conference at 11 a.m. You watch it here or on KXLY+ through your streaming device or smart TV.

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Idaho National Guard cadet among Patriot Front members arrested in Coeur d’Alene

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – One of the Patriot Front members arrested in Coeur d’Alene on Saturday is a cadet with the Idaho National Guard. Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Borders confirmed that Winston W. Durham enlisted in February of 2019 and is concurrently enrolled in the Washington State University ROTC program.  Borders said the IDNG was notified of Winston’s arrest on...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Court: Patriot Front members to be arraigned in-person starting in mid-July

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The 31 members of the white nationalist group arrested in Coeur d’Alene will have to return to North Idaho for their arraignments. Members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front were charged with conspiracy to riot on Saturday. They were found in the back of a U-Haul van with metal shields, metal poles, a smoke grenade and documents outlining their plans for confrontation near the city’s Pride event, court records state.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Fatal crash cleared from SR 290 near McDonald

SPOKANE VA., Wash. — A motorcycle and car crash has been cleared from Trent Avenue at McDonald Road in Spokane Valley. Washington State Patrol says there was one fatality in the crash. Traffic is now flowing normally in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Sandpoint Reader

‘We have met the enemy and he is us’

Remember back in June 2020 when armed militia-types patrolled our downtown to protect us from “vans of Antifa” that were coming from out of the area to burn down Sandpoint? Remember that they were doing so because of cocked up fears of the same happening in Coeur d’Alene? Remember how sure they were that there were terrorists infiltrating our communities, and they were the ones to save us?
SANDPOINT, ID
