Coeur d’Alene Mayor, Police Chief to address weekend arrests during news conference

Credit: Aodhan Brown, Copyright 4 News Now

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Mayor Jim Hammond and Police Chief Lee White will address the weekend arrests of white nationalists during a news conference Monday.

Thirty-one members of the white nationalist group “Patriot Front” were arrested near Coeur d’Alene’s Pride event on Saturday afternoon.

Many of these men traveled to North Idaho from across the country, though some were local. All were charged with conspiracy to riot, a misdemeanor, after being found in the back of a U-Haul with riot gear.

All 31 of them have bonded out of jail and are expected to make their first appearance in court Monday.

