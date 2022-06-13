ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloverleaf, TX

7-year-old boy dies after gunshots fired into Texas home

Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

CLOVERLEAF, Texas (AP) — A 7-year-old boy died after he was struck by gunfire...

Houston Chronicle

Witness the Rare 5-Planet Alignment at These Dark-Sky Parks in Texas

This June is different than most Junes, because this month brings a sky full of better-than-usual visuals. For the first time since 2004, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn are all visible sans telescope, so you can look up to witness this rare event. You’ll want to wake up early...
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Elon Musk's Boring Co. is feuding with Texas over a driveway

(Bloomberg) -- While Elon Musk is publicly making a big deal about moving to Texas and cozying up to the governor, behind the scenes his tunnel-building venture, Boring Co., is wrangling with local authorities in the state over a host of seemingly mundane permitting issues. Since Boring bought land last...
Houston Chronicle

Kentucky AG sues over abortion law blocked by federal court

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's Republican attorney general went to court Tuesday claiming the Democratic governor's administration missed a deadline to set up a regulatory process for a sweeping new abortion law currently blocked by a federal court order. In a maneuver loaded with political and legal implications, Attorney...
