7-year-old boy dies after gunshots fired into Texas home

After Houston police bungled the chance to obtain security camera footage showing a May hit-and-run that forever changed the life of a 13-year-old Northline middle schooler, detectives are now asking the public to help solve the crime. Kameron Duckworth was walking home from Fonville Middle School, located in the 700...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When 31 members of a Texas-based white supremacist group were arrested near a Pride event in Idaho last weekend, Mandy Giles worried about what it would mean for the upcoming Pride Houston event and her two nonbinary transgender 20-year-old children.
This June is different than most Junes, because this month brings a sky full of better-than-usual visuals. For the first time since 2004, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn are all visible sans telescope, so you can look up to witness this rare event. You’ll want to wake up early...
(Bloomberg) -- While Elon Musk is publicly making a big deal about moving to Texas and cozying up to the governor, behind the scenes his tunnel-building venture, Boring Co., is wrangling with local authorities in the state over a host of seemingly mundane permitting issues. Since Boring bought land last...
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's Republican attorney general went to court Tuesday claiming the Democratic governor's administration missed a deadline to set up a regulatory process for a sweeping new abortion law currently blocked by a federal court order. In a maneuver loaded with political and legal implications, Attorney...
