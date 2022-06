GASTONIA, N.C. — A 6-year-old girl drowned in Gastonia on Saturday, police say. Gastonia police officers were called to a home on South Emerson Street on June 11 for a possible drowning. When first responders got to the home, they were told family members pulled the child's body from the water and attempted life-saving measures. Paramedics took over and tried to revive the girl but were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

GASTONIA, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO