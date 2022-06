LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police found no sign of struggle, no sign of forced entry, yet two people were dead in a residence in Lansing. The Lansing Police Department announced Tuesday they are investigating the deaths. They say that on Monday officers were called to a residence near the corner of East Cavanaugh Road and Donald Street. There, they say they found two people who were deceased.

LANSING, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO