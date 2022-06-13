ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14-year-old Dallas shooting victim remembered

Cover picture for the articleJordan Perez was killed earlier this month when a...

Dallas detectives searching for 2 people in connection to Christian E. Martinez homicide

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas homicide detectives are asking for the public's help finding a man and woman wanted in connection to the killing of Christian E. Martinez on June 12.Martinez was shot and killed in front of 508 N. Gilpin Ave. Detectives said a white Mercury Mariner (license plate 45802X4) was seen fleeing the scene southbound on Gilpin Ave.Witnesses described the driver as a Latin male, 30-40 years old, 5'6", medium build, full beard, blue shirt, blue jeans and possibly wearing cowboy boots.He is considered armed and dangerous.
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find Vernon Rivers' killer

DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police looking for a group of men involved in a shootout in the parking lot of a sports bar. An innocent bystander was shot and killed. It happened on June 4 in the parking lot of the CJ’s Billiards and Sports Bar...
CBS DFW

DeSoto police make arrest in beating death Wednesday

DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - DeSoto police have a suspect in custody for a murder that occurred Wednesday evening.  A beating death was reported around 5 p.m. at the 700 block of Tara Drive. Police and fire found 45-year-old Benjamin Stephens lying by the side of a house unresponsive. Stephens was pronounced dead at the scene.  Police took 19-year-old Ociel Martinez into custody for the fatal beating of Stephens. Martinez and Stephens lived together in a group home at the 600 block of Jamille Drive. Police say Martinez is not a threat to the general public.  
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3000 Kiestridge Street

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at approximately 2:22 p.m., Dallas Police Officers and Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to a call in the 3000 block of Kiestridge Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, a 15-year-old juvenile male was found with a gunshot wound to the head. A second juvenile male, who is 13 years old, told officers the victim had shot himself. Investigators determined the second juvenile at the location took a gun, believing it was empty; pulled the trigger, and shot the victim. The case is still under investigation.
KIXS FM 108

UPDATED: Terrifying Texas Gunman Shot and Killed Inside Kids Camp

The gunman was identified as 42-year-old Brandon Ned of Dallas, Texas. After firing a shot inside Fieldhouse, where 250 children were attending summer camp, the man Fieldhouse the camp staff immediately went into lockdown, which police called "clear-headed actions" that helped avoid injuries to campers and staff members. Another terrifying...
WFAA

AMBER Alert canceled after Texas teen found safe

HONEY GROVE, Texas — An AMBER alert issued for a 13-year-old girl has ended, authorities say. The teen was reported missing in Honey Grove, Texas, about 90 miles northeast of Dallas. Police from the area said she hadn't been seen since Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have confirmed that the teen...
MyTexasDaily

Man shot to death outside of Dallas business, police investigating

DALLAS, Texas — On Sunday, June 12, 2022, at approximately 3:16 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting call in the 500 block of N. Gilpin Avenue. Upon arrival, they located the victim, Christian Erik Martinez, a 25-year-old male lying outside the front entrance of the business with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.
fox4news.com

14-year-old killed in Dallas shooting honored with memorial walk

DALLAS - A teenager killed earlier this month in Old East Dallas was honored this weekend. Jordan Perez, 14, was shot near a park between South Munger Boulevard and South Fitzgerald Avenue. Police said someone started firing during a fight between a group of teens. A 19-year-old was also injured...
CBS DFW

2 shot, transported to local hospital after gun fight

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - At around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dallas police responded to a shooting call that involved two adult males in a physical fight at 10025 Shorewood Drive.Police say that a friend of one of the males fighting pulled out a gun and shot the male fighting his friend.  There was reportedly a struggle over control of the gun and the male who pulled out the gun was also shot.  Both of the males were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Church Pastors Responded to the Duncanville Fieldhouse Shooting

Though no children were injured after a gunman opened fire inside a Duncanville facility where summer camps were being held Monday, fear still lingers. The Duncanville Fieldhouse off Highway 67 sits just yards away from Crossroads of Life Church. It’s common for the two facilities to share parking space on this corner.
fox4news.com

Motion requests Aaron Dean’s murder trial to be reassigned to new judge

FORT WORTH, Texas - A state appellate court justice will decide next week whether to reassign the case of a Fort Worth police officer charged with killing Atatiana Jefferson. Dean is the former Fort Worth police officer charged with the 2019 murder of Jefferson. His defense attorneys filed a motion, claiming the judge was showing bias after he refused to recuse himself.
KSLTV

Police in Texas fatally shoot armed man at youth day camp

DUNCANVILLE, Texas (AP) — Police shot and killed a man who fired gunshots at a Dallas-area gymnasium where about 150 children were attending a day camp, authorities said. No children, staff or officers were hurt in the shooting that happened at about 8:45 a.m. at the Duncanville Fieldhouse, police said.
easttexasradio.com

Gunman Fatally Shot By Police At Dallas Area Summer Camp

We’re learning new details of the events that led to a deadly officer-involved shooting inside the Duncanville Fieldhouse, where they held a summer camp for some 150 kids. Duncanville Assistant Police Chief Matthew Stogner says it started Monday morning after 8:30. Upon hearing that gunshot, counselors moved the kids to a safe area and locked the doors. The gunman fired a shot through one of the locked doors. Kids were inside the room, and it did not hit anyone. The gunman then moved into the gymnasium, where some kids had gathered. He didn’t fire any shots during that time, and the kids had moved out when police arrived. They have not released the gunman’s name, and it’s unclear why he went into the fieldhouse in the first place.
