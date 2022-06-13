14-year-old Dallas shooting victim remembered

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at approximately 2:22 p.m., Dallas Police Officers and Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to a call in the 3000 block of Kiestridge Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, a 15-year-old juvenile male was found with a gunshot wound to the head. A second juvenile male, who is 13 years old, told officers the victim had shot himself. Investigators determined the second juvenile at the location took a gun, believing it was empty; pulled the trigger, and shot the victim. The case is still under investigation.
