ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Queen Elizabeth II is the second-longest reigning monarch in history

By Joe Hernandez
WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tUU0I_0g9A2e5S00
Queen Elizabeth II walks on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London on June 2, 2022, the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. Alastair Grant/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NiJVF_0g9A2e5S00

It's a record fit for a queen.

The head of the British royal family, Queen Elizabeth II, just became the second-longest reigning monarch in world history.

Taking the throne on Feb. 6, 1952, the queen has ruled the realm for 70 years and 127 days.

She just surpassed the lengthy reign of former Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who ruled from 1946 until his death in 2016.

French King Louis XIV remains in the top spot, having served as monarch for more than 72 years after taking the throne at age four and dying in 1715.

It's not the first time Queen Elizabeth II, who is 96, has set a royal record.

In 2015 she became the longest reigning monarch in British history, exceeding the tenure of Queen Victoria, her great-great-grandmother.

"Inevitably a long life can pass by many milestones — my own is no exception — but I thank you all and the many others at home and overseas for your touching messages of great kindness," the queen said at the time.

The United Kingdom just celebrated the queen's Platinum Jubilee, marking her seven decades on the throne.

She made several appearances during the festivities despite declining health, which has forced her to walk with a cane and miss other public events in recent months.

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, Looks Gorgeous In Official Platinum Jubilee Portrait At Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth II has released a brand-new portrait for her Platinum Jubilee! The specially commissioned photograph was unveiled on June 1 and shows the smiling 96-year-old monarch sitting on a bench below a window in Windsor Castle’s Victoria Vestibule, per Today. The Queen looked elegant but relaxed in a light blue wool coat and skirt set. The set, which was designed by Angela Kelly, had embroidered white embellishments lining the opening of the jacket and the neckline. Queen Elizabeth II accessorized with two pearl necklaces and her engagement ring from her late husband, Prince Philip. The photo was captured on May 25 and shows a statue of King Charles II in the background. Ranald Mackechnie, who has photographed the royal family twice before, was tapped to take the special portrait.
WORLD
StyleCaster

Here’s If Lili Met Her Cousins After William & Kate Made ‘No Effort’ to Introduce Them

Click here to read the full article. With her UK debut, every Royal Family fan has this question on their mind. Did Lilibet meet Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids? Royal experts are saying that they probably did not. According to Royal expert Christopher Andersen to Us Weekly on June 9, 2022, the Royal family still has ongoing feuds and did not make any efforts to talk to one another during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. “William and Kate made no effort at all to introduce Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to [Lili],” Anderson noted that there was “a lot...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Prince Louis’s Faces Stole the Show Yesterday—Today It Was Prince Harry’s

Yesterday, Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee weekend kicked off with the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony (AKA her birthday #2), where the royal family gathered together on the Buckingham Palace balcony to wave to the crowds and watch the festivities, and where Prince Louis, 4, stole the show with his meme-worthy facial expressions during a special flypast by the Royal Air Force. But while we're still giggling at the young prince's comical faces, it seems that a new royal is grabbing our attention today with his expressions: Prince Harry.
WORLD
Us Weekly

Queen Elizabeth II Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet, Birthday ‘Added Some Light’ Amid Canceled Platinum Jubilee Appearances

Royal introductions! Queen Elizabeth II met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet, for the first time during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Us Weekly confirms. “Harry and Meghan visited the queen at Windsor Castle with Lilibet and Archie," a source tells Us exclusively. The visit came as the 96-year-old monarch canceled several events, even though she […]
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Victoria
Person
Louis Xiv
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Bhumibol Adulyadej
SheKnows

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Having a Huge Royal Family Reunion Next Week

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. By now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are surely making all the final arrangements for their trip overseas for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in the United Kingdom. We’ve known for some time now that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in attendance for the historic occasion, though they will be keeping a rather low profile. But a new report suggests there’s one major event where the couple will have a...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Did Prince William's Wife Finally Meet Lilibet? Cambridge Couple Reportedly Rejected Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Invitation

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry have maintained a close relationship since the former joined the royal family in 2011 after tying the knot with Prince William. However, things have reportedly changed when former Suits actress Meghan Markle came into the picture. Reports have it that Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s...
Marie Claire

It Reportedly Wasn’t the Queen Who Pushed for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Balcony Exclusion

The statement from Buckingham Palace read “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided…” to limit those on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour to only working royals. But, according to the Star, via OK!, though the official statement read it was Her Majesty’s decision, it was actually two other senior royals who put their foot down for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s balcony exclusion—Prince Charles and Prince William.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monarch#British History#The British Royal Family#Uk#French
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Prince William’s Daughter Has The Makings Of A Future Queen After Platinum Jubilee Appearance? Young Royal Reportedly More Powerful Than Prince George

Princess Charlotte is one of the most popular members of the royal family. Even though she’s just 7 years old, she has already made headlines hundreds of times. In fact, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s only daughter recently caught the attention and hearts of royal fans after they saw her behavior at the queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
WORLD
Page Six

Princess Charlotte hilariously scolds Prince Louis during Jubilee Pageant

Being a big sister is her crowning glory. Princess Charlotte, 7, was seen scolding her younger brother Prince Louis, 4, during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday – after their mom, Kate Middleton, struggled to get the little royal to behave. A now-viral video from the event shows Louis putting his fist in his mouth before Charlotte yanks his hand down away from his face. She then appears to scold him before turning to properly sit in her seat. Unfortunately, the nudge from his sister did little to hold Louis back, as he swiftly returned to making hand gestures...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kate Middleton Reportedly Impressed The Queen By Doing This While Dating Prince William

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, has never been shy about her approval of Kate Middleton, 40, as a member of her royal family, spouse of her grandson Prince William, 39, and future Queen Consort. With her passion for philanthropy and elegant style, Middleton has long been admired by the Queen even before becoming the Duchess of Cambridge, as Princess Diana’s bestselling biographer Andrew Morton said to Ok! Magazine last week.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
Daily Mail

The Royal Family is 'risking reputational damage' by allowing Harry and Meghan to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, majority of Britons believe according to new poll​

The majority of people believe the Royal Family has risked reputational damage after Harry and Meghan attended the first day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations today, a poll has found. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, joined her husband Prince Harry, 37, and royals including William and Kate to watch...
U.K.
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s nieces make stylish duo at Royal Ascot

Twin sisters Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer made a stylish pair on the second day of Royal Ascot. Princess Diana ’s 29-year-old nieces looked marvelous wearing Michael Kors to the Ascot Racecourse on Wednesday, June 15. RELATED: Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film...
CELEBRITIES
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
100K+
Followers
9K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy