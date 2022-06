NEW YORK -- The search continues for a missing grandma who just arrived in the United States two weeks ago.Margarita Bernadez went missing when trying to get from one city shelter to another.A tipster told police Bernadez was last seen at a subway station on East 180th Street and Morris Park Avenue in the Bronx, riding the 5 line around noon Thursday. As CBS2's Astrid Martinez reports, that news brought a sigh of relief for her loved ones, who have not seen the 68-year-old since they arrived in the country on May 31.Immediately, Bernadez's family came out to the station...

23 HOURS AGO