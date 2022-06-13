ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, PA

Crawford County carwash burglar busted

By Corey Morris
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=488uhL_0g9A1xeE00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A man recently was arrested after being caught burglarizing a coin-operated carwash.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report , troopers found a 25-year-old Meadville man breaking into a coin machine at about 3:18 a.m. on June 10 at Five Star Auto Wash (16,000 block of Conneaut Lake Road) in Vernon Township.

When troopers arrived, the male suspect fled on foot. Troopers quickly apprehended the suspect and he was detained without further incident.

Wheelie on four-wheeler leads to medevac

The suspect was booked into the Crawford County Correctional Facility. Charges include theft by unlawful taking, resisting arrest, two counts of disorderly conduct, two counts of criminal mischief, criminal trespass, and two counts of burglary.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The Meadville Tribune reported that the man did some $40,000 worth of damage to the business.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Man, 18, charged with killing grandmother, police say

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Police in Warren County have arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly killing his grandmother. According to the Warren Police Department, 60-year-old Kelly Wadsworth was found dead outside of her home on Fourth Avenue on June 15. She had been reported missing to the Warren Police Department back on June 14, and was last seen […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Woman’s Grandson Charged with her Murder in Warren

WARREN, Pa. (Erie News Now) – City of Warren Police Department has charged a woman’s grandson for her murder, the police chief announced Thursday. Kelly Wadsworth, 60, was reported missing June 14 and found the next day dead outside her residence on Fourth Ave., investigators said. The investigation...
WARREN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Meadville, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Vernon Township, PA
City
Meadville, PA
Crawford County, PA
Crime & Safety
wesb.com

Warren Teen Accused of Killing Grandmother

A Warren teenager is in jail, accused of killing his grandmother. 18-year-old Juston K. Moore was charged with criminal homicide in the death of 60-year-old Kelly Wadsworth. Wadsworth was last seen Tuesday evening, and her body discovered the follow day. The forensic examination determined that Wadsworth had died from asphyxiation, strangulation, and blunt force trauma.
WARREN, PA
erienewsnow.com

12 Arrested In Two Jamestown Drug Busts

JAMESTOWN – A dozen people were arrested on Wednesday in two seperate drug raids on Jamestown’s southside. Jamestown Police’s Metro Drug Task Force and Chautauqua County Sheriff Narcotics Investigators simultaneously executed search warrants at 47 Charles Street and 15 Cowden Place. Inside the Charles Street address, investigators...
JAMESTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Crime#Pennsylvania State Police#The Meadville Tribune#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
YourErie

Suspects wanted in multiple robberies arrested

Two suspects believed to be involved in the robbery of two North East banks are now in custody. The suspects were apprehended in Guernsey County, Ohio after a 50-mile high-speed chase. The individuals are believed to be responsible for 15 bank robberies in four states, including a Key Bank and a Widget Financial Credit Union […]
NORTH EAST, PA
explore venango

Franklin Woman Accused of Furnishing Liquor to Juveniles Due in Court Today

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Franklin woman who is facing charges after reportedly furnishing liquor to three juveniles is scheduled for Wednesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 33-year-old Kendra Asenath Cramer is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey presiding.
FRANKLIN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourErie

Driver nods off, nearly misses another car, is extracted

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver fell asleep at the wheel and had to be extracted from their vehicle. At about 6:45 a.m. on June 9 a 30-year-old male was driving south on State Highway 98 in Cussewago Township in Crawford County. The driver fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle. He crossed into the opposing […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
newsonthegreen.com

Cops drop charges after video review

Brookfield police said they have withdrawn charges filed against a Sharon man, who was one of two men accused of stealing loose items from unlocked vehicles Nov. 20 on Superior Street in Masury. Rawdale R. Atwood, 22, no longer faces charges of seven counts of theft and two counts of...
MASURY, OH
YourErie

Overnight accident sends two to Corry hospital

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A car accident sent two people to Corry Memorial Hospital shortly after midnight on June 13. The Pennsylvania State Police responded to the accident on Route 6 in Columbus Township (Warren County). Troopers found a single vehicle on its passenger side. The operator of the vehicle and a passenger were transported to the […]
CORRY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy