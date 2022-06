City commissioners this week made their strongest endorsement so far of a plan to redevelop what was once the Lower Albina neighborhood. During a Tuesday work session, commissioners met with members of the Albina Vision Trust, a nonprofit dedicated to revitalizing the historically Black neighborhood that was all but wiped out in a series of public works projects, including the construction of Interstate 5 and what’s now Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 22 HOURS AGO