7-year-old boy dies after gunshots fired into Texas home

 4 days ago

CLOVERLEAF, Texas (AP) — A 7-year-old boy died after he was struck by gunfire that was shot into his Texas home as he slept in bed, police said.

The child was shot about 10:45 p.m. Sunday at his family’s home in the Houston-area city of Cloverleaf, Harris County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jason Brown said. Someone in a silver sedan fired multiple rounds into the home, authorities said.

The boy’s bedroom was near the front of the home, authorities said. He was struck in the chest and ran to his mother, but later died at a hospital, authorities said.

No one has been arrested, the sheriff’s office said, and the motive for the shooting wasn’t yet known.

