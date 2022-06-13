SweatFest: Rochester fitness festival to return to downtown in July

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s top fitness instructors are inviting workout fanatics and residents to “sweat it out” at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park for this year’s SweatFest.

The festival will take place on July 17 from 8:30 a.m. through 1 p.m. at Manhattan Square.

Classes will be led by more than 25 local fitness studio instructors and wellness experts. Included are sessions that offer row, power yoga, booty camp, boxing, cycle, dance fusion, and pilate exercises.

The all-day workout starts with a group stretch followed by four different time slots of activities. Participants can choose to sign up for one class per time slot, according to organizers.

Festival tickets were announced Monday and are available for purchase online for $40.

For the past three years, SweatFest has partnered with local charities to raise funds and bring awareness, and has raised over $7,000 for Veterans Outreach and Willow Domestic Violence Center.

This year, a portion of ticket sales will go to the Bivona Child Advocacy Center which provides resources to children who have endured the trauma of physical and sexual abuse.

“A portion of ticket proceeds is given back to a community nonprofit,” festival organizer Ashley Mittiga said. “This year we are partnering with Bivona Child Advocacy. The more people we have sweating, the more money we raise.”

A number of local fitness-focused vendors will also be part of the festival.

