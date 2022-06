EAST LANSING, MI — Now you can grab up 2022 Michigan State football season tickets and see all seven home games at Spartan Stadium this season. New season tickets, which went on sale Thursday, June 16, are $343 for the seven-game home season ($49 per game) plus the scholarship seat premium amount in certain sections, according to a press release. The seven-game home schedule includes five Big Ten contests in East Lansing.

