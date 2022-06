England boss Sarina Wiegman acknowledged the positives from her side’s victory over Belgium, but also stressed that “more ruthlessness” would be required at this summer’s European Championship.The Lionesses won 3-0 at Molineux in the first of three warm-up games ahead of hosting the Euros next month.They took the lead in the 62nd minute as Chloe Kelly’s shot went in via a deflection off Amber Tysiak, fellow substitute Rachel Daly doubled the lead four minutes later, and the win was wrapped up with seven minutes of normal time remaining when skipper Leah Williamson hit the bar and the ball went in...

SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO