ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Spike in Great white shark sightings off popular US beaches after experts reveal shock impact on swimmers

By Chris Bradford
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12qzCR_0g99yRZQ00

THERE has been a five-fold increase in great white shark sightings off the Californian coast in recent years, data reveals.

Marine experts have said that apex predators do not pose an increased risk to humans - despite the spike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OS5qd_0g99yRZQ00
Experts have revealed that great whites have been spotted off the coast of Santa Barbara Credit: Grind TV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yD0wQ_0g99yRZQ00
A great white took a sizeable chunk out of Elinor Dempsey's surfboard Credit: AP:Associated Press

Californian lifeguards said the population of great whites has increased by five times between 2017 and 2021, the San Diego Reader revealed.

They revealed that nearly all of the sightings were youngsters.

Stanford University professor Barbara Block estimated there were around 219 adult and juvenile great whites off the state’s central coast around 12 years ago.

She believes there’s a “stable and robust” population of around 300 non-juvenile great white sharks, USA Today reported.

And, George Burgess, who was formerly the director of the Florida Program for Shark Research, predicted there were around 2,000 great whites across the California coastline.

Chris Lowe, a professor in marine biology, says southern California is their nursery and San Diego has become a hotspot for the beasts.

He revealed that great whites like to occupy near-shore and offshore environments and juveniles, in particular, like to eat sting rays.

Lowe also revealed that the beasts “don’t seem to pay much attention” to people as they tend to “ignore them”.

He said: “I really don’t think people need to be scared, but they do need to exercise good judgment.”

Experts say that the hotspots for sharks across the Californian coastline have changed.

In 2015, Long Beach was a hotspot, but tagging data revealed that there was a large uptick in sightings in Santa Barbara and San Diego in 2020.

Photographer Carlos Guana was left stunned when he captured footage of a pregnant great white swimming off the Californian coastline, Newsweek revealed.

GREAT WHITE SIGHTINGS

He said: “No matter how big the females get, they are hard to spot. When searching for them, I can see why.

“They are incredibly adept at hiding themselves mainly due to their coloration which makes them difficult to see from above and below.”

Surfer Tomas Butterfield was killed by a great white on Christmas Eve.

He had been visiting his mom in California when the fatal attack happened off the coast of Morro Strand State Beach.

Butterfield’s uncle, Grant described his nephew’s death as a “terrible loss” in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

A woman had spotted a bodyboard “bobbing” in the water nearing a surfing spot nicknamed the Pit and paddled towards it.

The woman saw a leash tied to the board and "tugged on it" before making the grim discovery.

She then grabbed Butterfield by his swim fins and hurled his body back to the shore.

It's not known if any beachgoers witnessed the fatal attack.

In August 2015, Elinor Dempsey, 54, was unscathed when a great white bit through her board while she was surfing - just north of Morro Bay.

Dempsey was left with a 14-inch wide bite in the board.

There have been several great white shark sightings off the East Coast this year.

A monstrous beast was found lurking near Florida’s Indian River lagoon system earlier this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eEwYT_0g99yRZQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gruei_0g99yRZQ00

Fisherman Jim Piazza came face to face with a 12ft great white while shark while sailing off the southern coast of New Jersey.

And, three great whites were snapped feasting on a dead whale carcass just off the coast of Nantucket, Massachusetts on June 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UgzEe_0g99yRZQ00
Marine experts say the predators 'don't pay attention' to humans (stock image) Credit: Getty

Comments / 3

Robert Smythe
4d ago

The White House issues a statement that the increase in shark attacks is the fault of Trump, Covid, and Putin. However, they are working on a $4.3 trillion spending package to solve this crisis.

Reply
3
Spartan
4d ago

The fish naturally know where to find their food supplies . All the people pollution helps them zero in on a new source. They have not lost any of their evolutionary skills like we humans have. Eat Up Great Whites …there is a surplus of new meat for your menus!

Reply
2
Related
iheart.com

These Popular San Diego Beaches May Be Forced To Close All Summer

It's not a new phenomenon. Sewage from Baja California's faulty wastewater system has often drained into coastal waters and contaminated the shores of San Diego. What is new is the ability to accurately test coastal waters for bacteria and viruses. Testing with a new DNA-based water-quality system began on May...
SAN DIEGO, CA
citywatchla.com

‘Top Gun’ Is Too Dumb For San Diego

San Franciscans have Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo, a classic film of cinematic heights and existential falls, to define their city by the bay. Los Angeles explains its fundamental fatalism about corruption and power through Roman Polanski’s nasty noir Chinatown. But San Diego—a beautiful place full of people who have...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Beaches Brace for More Frequent, Longer Closures

“It’s extremely frustrating. It’s horrible,” exclaimed Jan Baker. “It’s bad.”. Baker was watching the students at her Blue Wave Surf Coronado finally hit the water after Coronado Beach was closed the first two days of camp. “We were all crushed,” sighed Baker. “We see the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
City
Morro Bay, CA
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
dailyphew.com

Lost Sea Lion 6km From Home Stops Drivers To Plead For Help

The sea lion population on the California coast has grown significantly, and the authorities in charge of safeguarding the creatures have felt the necessity to shut specific locations to prevent the amiable otarinos from coming into direct contact with people. A bizarre thing occurred recently on a major highway, Route...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Lowe
Eater

NorCal’s Mega-Popular Starbread Filipino Bakery Opens in Chula Vista

Customers lined up early before the official opening of San Diego’s first Starbread Bakery in Chula Vista, eager to buy fresh-out-of-the-oven Spanish bread, also known as señorita bread, which is the specialty of the famous Filipino bakery chain that’s based in Northern California. Baked in small batches...
CHULA VISTA, CA
sandiegoville.com

Decades-Old StarBread Filipino Bakery Opens First San Diego Location

A decades-old destination for Filipino baked goods in Northern California, StarBread Bakery has opened its first San Diego location. Founded in Vallejo, CA, in 1986 under a different name, StarBread is a family-run Filipino bakery with seven locations around Northern California, many of which operate 24 hours a day. Starbread Bakery started franchising during the pandemic and recently unveiled new outposts in Anaheim and Las Vegas. The company is widely known for its Señorita bread, also called "Spanish Bread", small rolls made with bread dough that is slathered with butter, sugar and breadcrumbs, like a dinner roll combined with a pastry.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great White Shark#Beaches#Californian#Marine#The San Diego Reader#Stanford University#Chan
ranchosantafereview.com

Home of the Week - 13174 Sunset Point Way, San Diego, 92130

Just what you’ve been waiting for, the perfect, exquisitely remodeled Carmel Valley home in an ideal location! The versatile floor plan offers an en-suite bedroom on the first floor, primary suite with fireplace, 3 additional bedrooms and a flex room perfect for a home office or kids lounge. The beautifully remodeled kitchen includes a large island, custom cabinetry, stainless appliances, a walk-in pantry and opens to the spacious family room. French doors to the oversized South-West facing yard create the ultimate California indoor/outdoor lifestyle! The yard backs up to open space, and features an outdoor kitchen, lovely outdoor fireplace and plenty of room for a pool!
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
vinepair.com

The Best Places to Drink in San Diego

For more of the best places to drink, check out our other City Guides. San Diego would draw visitors even if its PR campaign involved nothing more than video footage of someone wildly gesturing at the scenery. That’s because the city is like a postcard sprung to life. The abundant sunshine pairs well with warm yet mild temperatures. Its waterfront simultaneously bustles with activity and provides serenity, all while paying proper homage to its rich maritime and military history. The city’s culinary scene draws equal influence from the adjacent Pacific Ocean and its neighbors from Mexico 20 minutes to the south. It’s a city of some 1.4 million residents — Los Angeles is the only California city that’s more populous — yet its unassuming, laid-back nature may trick you into thinking it’s much smaller.
SAN DIEGO, CA
actionnews5.com

WATCH: Dog rescued from gorilla enclosure at San Diego Zoo

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CNN) – Two animals ran free at a California zoo over the weekend, but they don’t actually live in the zoo. According to zoo officials, two dogs got loose inside the San Diego Zoo Safari Park Sunday. One of the dogs jumped into the facility’s...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Travel + Leisure

This California Canyon Is Hidden Among the Tallest Trees on Earth — With 50-foot Walls Covered in Ferns

Thanks to Photoshop, good cameras, and clever photographers, it's easy to make a destination appear more stunning than it really is. That's why it's so special when you stumble upon a site that somehow manages to be more beautiful than it looks in photos. Enter, Fern Canyon, a narrow two-story canyon with walls that are covered — from top to bottom — with cascading ferns in all shades of green. It's located about 300 miles north of San Francisco in Humboldt County, California's Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
504K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy