Bella Vista, AR

Bella Vista planning Evanton Road closure

By Jacob Smith
 4 days ago

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Bella Vista announced Evanton Road at the intersection with Stonehaven Drive will be closed to traffic during daytime hours on Monday, June 20.

According to the City, motorists will be unable to access Stonehaven Drive from Evanton Road off Highlands Boulevard during this time. Drivers will be detoured along Hiwassee Road to Evanton Road before going south to Stonehaven Drive.

The closure will reportedly allow for the installation of a Bella Vista Property Owners Association Water Department replacement water line across Evanton Road. The City says residents living off Stonehaven Drive and associated side roads should be alerted before the closure via a door hanger from the POA’s contractor.

The project is subject to change because of weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

