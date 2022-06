Lockdowns, evacuations, responses to violent threats: they’re all part of the city school’s current District-wide Safety Plan table of contents. They -- and the several remaining topics -- are also up for comment during a public hearing this week. “It is a requirement of the board to hold a public hearing and reading of the proposed safety plan and allow the public 30 days to comment or ask questions,” Superintendent Jason Smith said Wednesday to The Batavian.

BATAVIA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO