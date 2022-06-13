Brownsville PD: Parking lot assault victim not dead

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is aware of a video going around social media of an assault that occurred on Friday, June 11.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:15 a.m. at the Whataburger on the 3500 block of Alton Gloor.

The Criminal Investigation Unit said they are investigating the case since the person in the video came to file a report.

Police said they did not receive any calls for service at that location during that time. Through social media, police said they were made aware of the assault.

To discredit any social media chatter, the person that was assaulted is not dead and went to the police station to file a report.

The Brownsville Police Department urges the public that if they see any criminal activity or assaults, to call the police in order for the investigation to start in its early stages.

The name of the person will not be released due to being a juvenile.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.