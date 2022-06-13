Springfield man arraigned 51 times arrested again for allegedly breaking into a vehicle

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A man from Springfield was arrested Sunday for allegedly breaking into a vehicle on East Park Street.

According to Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 2:45 a.m. officers on patrol heard the sound of glass breaking and saw a man, later identified as 41-year-old Carlos Vergara, partially inside a car. He then attempted to get away on a bicycle before police detained him.

The officers found a bag that contained women’s clothing, an iPhone and jewelry. The victim was able to identify the items stolen from the car.

The police seized a screw driver and other tools associated with car-breaks. Vergara was arrested and charged with the following:

Breaking and Entering into a Vehicle at Nighttime for a Felony

Larceny over $1200

Possession of Burglarious Instruments

Vergara previously had 51 adult arraignments, including 21 arraignments for past break-ins.

