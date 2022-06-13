ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield man arraigned 51 times arrested again for allegedly breaking into a vehicle

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A man from Springfield was arrested Sunday for allegedly breaking into a vehicle on East Park Street.

According to Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 2:45 a.m. officers on patrol heard the sound of glass breaking and saw a man, later identified as 41-year-old Carlos Vergara, partially inside a car. He then attempted to get away on a bicycle before police detained him.

Springfield man arrested for assault, drugs and firearm

The officers found a bag that contained women’s clothing, an iPhone and jewelry. The victim was able to identify the items stolen from the car.

The police seized a screw driver and other tools associated with car-breaks. Vergara was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Breaking and Entering into a Vehicle at Nighttime for a Felony
  • Larceny over $1200
  • Possession of Burglarious Instruments

Vergara previously had 51 adult arraignments, including 21 arraignments for past break-ins.

Comments / 9

Maria Carrion
4d ago

Why does he keeps being free to continue to commit crimes? You liberal judge live in the suburbs and he didn’t break into your car? Don’t worry someone will!

Jj Drunge
3d ago

I mean I could see maybe the first 50 times he was arrested giving him a break , but once he hit 51 times getting busted he's a problem.

