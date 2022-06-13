Springfield man arraigned 51 times arrested again for allegedly breaking into a vehicle
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A man from Springfield was arrested Sunday for allegedly breaking into a vehicle on East Park Street.
According to Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 2:45 a.m. officers on patrol heard the sound of glass breaking and saw a man, later identified as 41-year-old Carlos Vergara, partially inside a car. He then attempted to get away on a bicycle before police detained him.Springfield man arrested for assault, drugs and firearm
The officers found a bag that contained women’s clothing, an iPhone and jewelry. The victim was able to identify the items stolen from the car.
The police seized a screw driver and other tools associated with car-breaks. Vergara was arrested and charged with the following:
- Breaking and Entering into a Vehicle at Nighttime for a Felony
- Larceny over $1200
- Possession of Burglarious Instruments
Vergara previously had 51 adult arraignments, including 21 arraignments for past break-ins.
