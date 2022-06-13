Man Nabbed for his 4th OWI in Manitowoc

A Hilbert man is in custody following a short foot chase and after he punched a Fond du Lac police officer. Shortly before 4am Thursday a police officer observed a pick-up truck that was being driven on the roadway without any license plates. Moments later the officer noticed the same driver pushing this pick-up truck by hand northbound on Doty Street just north of W. Johnson Street. When approached by the officer, the suspect fled on foot, and was later located in the parking lot of Kwik Trip on North Main Street. While he was being taken into custody he punched an officer in the neck. Police found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside the pick-up. The 29-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges including drug possession, battery to a police officer and Operating while Revoked 18th offense.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO