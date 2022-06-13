ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Post Malone to play Nationwide Arena Sept. 18

By David Rees
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoVud_0g99wwEt00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Post Malone is bringing his “Twelve Carat Tour” to Nationwide Arena on Sept. 18.

The Grammy nominated artist will kick off his 2022 tour in early September and make 33 stops, with special guest Roddy Rich. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com .

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Columbus

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday until 10 p.m. Thursday through the Citi Entertainment program .

The tour is in support of Malone’s fourth full-length album “Twelve Carat Toothache” released June 3, featuring Rich and other star guests Doja Cat and The Kid Laroi.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Pride guide: Things to know for this weekend’s celebration

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Stonewall Columbus Pride March and Festival returns this weekend after two years of canceled and virtual celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  This year’s theme is “People’s Pride,” with an emphasis on honoring the original Stonewall uprising in 1969 in New York by encouraging participants to march over floats. The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something in central Ohio: June 16-21

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – From celebrating at the Columbus Pride Festival and the Juneteenth Ohio Festival, to Bastille and Rex Orange County, there’s no lack of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.  Summer In The City: June 16 WNCI’s Summer In The City concert will feature Charlie Puth, Ava Max, Lauren Spencer-Smith and Leah […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

“Juneteenth on the Ave” happening in Columbus this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The “Coming Home” festival used to take over blocks of Mount Vernon Avenue. It was a reunion of sorts on Columbus’ east side. This Saturday, another festival will take place on the same grounds. “Juneteenth on the Ave” is an effort from six local organizations that will celebrate a sense of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Entertainment
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
State
Ohio State
NBC4 Columbus

Amazon Style store to open at Easton Town Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – Just as brick-and-mortar retailers are increasing their digital reach, the nation’s biggest digital retailer is building up a brick-and-mortar presence. And it’s doing it right here in Columbus. Amazon.com Inc. will open an Amazon Style store at Easton Town Center. It’s...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Zoo elephant diagnosed with potentially fatal virus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced 13-year-old Asian Elephant, Beco, has tested positive for active Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus. EEHV is a life-threatening health issue for some elephants living in the wild, sanctuaries and zoos worldwide. In severe EEHV cases, a high virus level in an elephant can cause progressive hemorrhagic or […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

All Ohio Krogers affected by recall for aspirin, acetaminophen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger has announced recalls for several store brand medications. Kroger Low-Dose Aspirin, Kroger Ibuprofen Softgels, Kroger Acetaminophen Arthritis Pain and Kroger Acetaminophen Extended-Release have been recalled. In Ohio, affected Kroger locations include stores in central, northwest and southeastern Ohio regions, in addition to greater Cincinnati. “The recalled products do not have […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Post Malone
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Midday AEP power outage update

Jack Frost is ready to cool your summer nights with …. Walking Wednesdays with the Today Show’s Stephanie …. NBC4 Midday Thousands of people still without power. All Major League Soccer matches coming to Apple TV …. Cooling centers open around central Ohio during heat …. She claimed Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dublin Coffman grad Abby Steiner reflects on setting NCAA 200m record

Dublin Coffman grad Abby Steiner reflects on setting NCAA 200m record in the outdoor championships. Dublin Coffman grad Abby Steiner reflects on setting …. AEP won’t reimburse frustrated customers for spoiled …. Founders Day of Caring. NEW VIDEO: Neighbors shaken after deadly shooting …. Juneteenth on the Ave. Ohio’s...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

At Columbus camp, kids learn to cope with grief, death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In 2020, Keystin Barnhart’s mom died from a medical condition. As a 10 year old at the time, Barnhart was already coping with online school and the global pandemic. “Virtual was already hard enough,” Barnhart said. “But it definitely put like a toll on my academics because I was going through […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nationwide Arena#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Livenation Com#Ticketmaster Com#Columbus Citi#Citi Entertainment#Doja Cat#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcmh Tv
NBC4 Columbus

Will AEP reimburse customers for spoiled food?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — While most people have their power back after this week’s outage, the effects of it are still being felt. Sabrina Perry just stocked her refrigerator for herself and three growing children a couple days before the power went out. She said between what she got and what she already had cost […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Juneteenth Ohio Festival returns to Genoa Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The 25th annual Juneteenth Ohio Festival is returning to Genoa Park this Saturday and Sunday.  Celebrated on June 19, Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 to inform the state’s residents that slavery had been abolished – 2 1/2 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Report: Philadelphia Flyers hiring John Tortorella as head coach

PHILADELPHIA (WCMH) — The Philadelphia Flyers are hiring John Tortorella to be the team’s next head coach, according to a report from ESPN. The former Columbus Blue Jackets head coach agreed to a four-year, $4 million deal with the Flyers, per ESPN’s Kevin Weekes. Tortorella and CBJ mutually agreed to part ways in May 2021 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Black bear spotted at Clear Creek Metro Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A black bear peeked out from the bushes toward a road at Clear Creek Metro Park this week, prompting a reminder from park staff about the dangers of wild animals. The black bears, which are native to Ohio, pass through the parks, park staff said...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NBC4 Columbus

Hilton Columbus Downtown tower price tag continues to rise, at the cost of some other projects

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – The cost to build the new Hilton Columbus Downtown tower has risen again, prompting the hotel’s owner to defer some of its other projects. The tower, dubbed “Hilton 2.0” by tourism officials, will now cost $264.5 million to build. Originally projected at $220 million, the project’s cost had earlier […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Morning Forecast: June 15, 2022

Jack Frost is ready to cool your summer nights with …. Walking Wednesdays with the Today Show’s Stephanie …. NBC4 Midday Thousands of people still without power. All Major League Soccer matches coming to Apple TV …. Cooling centers open around central Ohio during heat …. She claimed Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Businesses affected by intentional shutoffs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Businesses in Clintonville along High Street say they lost thousands of dollars and two days’ worth of potential customers during the blackout earlier in the week.   Two of the Brewster’s Bar locations were shut down by AEP’s intentional shutoffs.   The bar on High Street and Weber Avenue reopened Thursday […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why a Columbus mall is now marked ‘public nuisance’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A court order now marks Eastland Mall as a public nuisance, citing outstanding health and safety code violations, according to Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein. The order comes after the City of Columbus filed a case in Franklin County Municipal Court against Eastland Mall Holdings, LLC in April 2021. The city […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy