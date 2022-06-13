Lasman, Paula

Rhonda Ethel Wachs (nee Lebovitz), beloved mother of Zachary (Lindsay) and Jason Wachs. Devoted grandmother of Jackson and William. Dear sister of Jeffrey (Susan) Lebovitz. Cherished daughter of the late Miriam and the late Bert Lebovitz. Services will be held at 11 a.m. June 17 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985...
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic delaying the celebration for two years, over 400 in-person attendees paid tribute to Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple’s Cantor Laureate Sarah J. Sager and her 42 years with the congregation June 12 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights. Sager joined the temple upon her arrival to Beachwood...
Director Michael Wolf of WOLFS has selected artwork from Richard Andres and has them on view and for sale from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m Tuesdays through Saturdays through Aug. 20 at WOLFS at 23645 Mercantile Road in Beachwood. This is the debut of Andres’ 1950 to 1975 collection that...
Pearl Asian Kitchen at 20060 Van Aken Blvd. in Shaker Heights will close its doors at the end of June after nearly 43 years in business. Owner Rose Wong announced their intention to close in a June 7 Facebook post. She indicated her plans to retire, which has been “by far hardest” decision she’s made yet. She 25 years old when she opened the restaurant.
The Beachwood Truck Park will open by July 1, owner Daniel Deagan hopes, provided supply chain issues are sorted out. Deagan, who is leasing space in Beachwood’s former Fire Station No. 2 at 24619 Chagrin Blvd., plans to open an indoor-outdoor bar with a beer garden – with room for a rotating lineup of food trucks on site. There will be three at any given hour, he said.
When he was just about to turn 30, Larry Keilin decided it was time to lose weight and took up distance bicycling as a way to help tone up and trim down. Now, 30 years later, as Keilin looks ahead to his 60th birthday, he’s hoping to echo that exercise by bicycling 1,000 miles. This time, he’ll do it with his mother, Claudia Keilin, in mind, and will raise money in her memory that will go toward cancer research.
The city of Beachwood is looking to ramp up its public relations presence, as promised by Mayor Justin Berns, following Cleveland Magazine’s 2022 ranking of Beachwood as the top-ranked suburb in its “best places to live” issue. The mayor’s office is seeking an appropriation of $25,000 to...
(JTA) — Seattle’s Jewish community was outraged that an assistant police chief who displayed Nazi symbology got off with a two-week suspension and sensitivity training. It called on the city of Kent to “treat the offenses with the seriousness and care they deserve.”. So the small city...
Over the last couple of months, there has been an increased interest in domestic legal proceedings. There are, however, some misconceptions about those types of cases, such as what makes them civil or criminal, and what areas of specialty are most qualified to handle cases of varying natures. Attorneys Jay...
The Solon Police Department will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in the vicinity of S.R. 43 (Aurora Road) and the business district the evening of June 17. The checkpoint is designed to detect impaired drivers before they can hurt themselves or others, and to educate the public about the dangers of drunk driving.
