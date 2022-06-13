Lasman, Paula

When he was just about to turn 30, Larry Keilin decided it was time to lose weight and took up distance bicycling as a way to help tone up and trim down. Now, 30 years later, as Keilin looks ahead to his 60th birthday, he’s hoping to echo that exercise by bicycling 1,000 miles. This time, he’ll do it with his mother, Claudia Keilin, in mind, and will raise money in her memory that will go toward cancer research.

1 DAY AGO