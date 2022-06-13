Christmas favorite planned for Valley venue
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A family favorite is coming to Warren Packard Music Hall this Christmas.
Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 16.
The show is a fresh take on the timeless classic. The live stage adaption brings all the characters to life, encompassing favorite scenes from the original animated show and includes an audience sing-along.
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com and at the Packard Music Hall Box Office.
