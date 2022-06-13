ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Christmas favorite planned for Valley venue

By Patty Coller
 4 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A family favorite is coming to Warren Packard Music Hall this Christmas.

Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 16.

The show is a fresh take on the timeless classic. The live stage adaption brings all the characters to life, encompassing favorite scenes from the original animated show and includes an audience sing-along.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com and at the Packard Music Hall Box Office.

Tickets prices range from $32.50 to $52.50.

