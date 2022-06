High pressure north of the state will keep breezy trade winds blowing over the islands for the foreseeable future. The winds will bring clouds and passing showers, mainly for windward and mauka areas, with some brief showers for leeward areas. A mid-level disturbance is keeping conditions somewhat unstable, so the showers will be a bit more frequent through Saturday. Winds may increase a bit on Monday.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 16 HOURS AGO