OLD BRIDGE – Nineteen educators were recognized as Teacher or Education Support Professional (ESP) of the Year by the Old Bridge Township Board of Education. The annual Teacher of the Year recognition program is managed by the district Instructional Council, a committee made up of teachers, administrators and central administrators, according to information provided by the Old Bridge Public School District. Each year, the council welcomes nominations from parents, guardians and students. This year they received 691 nominations from across the district.

OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 28 DAYS AGO