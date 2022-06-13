Saharan dust prompts ‘Air Quality Alert’ for Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus spoke at the Louisiana State Capitol on Wednesday following the first day of the special session. “Just a reminder of what we are fighting for — 31.2 percent of Louisiana voting age population that is Black but Black voters only control 17% of Louisiana congressional districts, and that was a source that was taken from The Advocate,” said LLBC Chairman Rep. Vincent J. Pierre. “We are here behind some manufactured concerns. The main argument of the majority is that they don’t have enough time. Somehow time was found last year to come back for a veto session to get certain priorities passed. So we know that when it’s something that’s considered important to them, they find time to hear and pass legislation. And if it’s against some people’s agenda, we find time to kill it. No further discussions. Let’s get these maps done.”

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO