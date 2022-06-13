ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Saharan dust prompts ‘Air Quality Alert’ for Louisiana

By Brantly Keiek
cenlanow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A thick plume of Saharan dust is expected to reduce air quality in Louisiana this week. Air quality is expected to be impacted on Monday as southwesterly winds transport a dense area of Saharan dust across the Gulf Coast region, further raising levels...

www.cenlanow.com

cenlanow.com

The Hurricane of 1812

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As we venture into the 2022 hurricane season cautiously, we remember a storm that happened at a time of war. A very unique letter at The Historic New Orleans Collection is an account of the Hurricane of 1812, written by French consul Louis Tousard to a friend. The letter could have been Tousard’s last.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

Parishes with the highest unemployment rates in Louisiana

(Stacker) — Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Ochsner Hospital for Children Named #1 in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On June 14, a local Louisiana hospital was recognized as a top children’s hospital. Ochsner Hospital for Children has been named #1 in Louisiana in the new Best Children’s Hospitals for 2022 – 23 rankings by U.S. News & World Report. According...
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

The top 5 most fuel-efficient pickup trucks of 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area drivers who’ve spent a weekday morning stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic on I-12 may have, at some point, noticed that they’re in the company of quite a few pickup trucks. It’s no surprise that many drivers in the coastal state known...
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Happy Father’s Day — Louisiana ranked worst state in America for working dads

(WalletHub) — Data released this week from WalletHub shows that Louisiana ranks dead last in the nation for working fathers. The study measured 23 different indicators across four main categories:. Economic and social well-being (Louisiana ranked 35th) Work-life balance (Louisiana ranked 46th) Child care (Louisiana ranked 49th) Health (Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus speaks after first day of special session: ‘Let’s get these maps done’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus spoke at the Louisiana State Capitol on Wednesday following the first day of the special session. “Just a reminder of what we are fighting for — 31.2 percent of Louisiana voting age population that is Black but Black voters only control 17% of Louisiana congressional districts, and that was a source that was taken from The Advocate,” said LLBC Chairman Rep. Vincent J. Pierre. “We are here behind some manufactured concerns. The main argument of the majority is that they don’t have enough time. Somehow time was found last year to come back for a veto session to get certain priorities passed. So we know that when it’s something that’s considered important to them, they find time to hear and pass legislation. And if it’s against some people’s agenda, we find time to kill it. No further discussions. Let’s get these maps done.”
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Mobile home pulled over by Virginia State Troopers after house gets stuck in street, hits overpass

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Virginia State Troopers made an unusual traffic stop on I-95 Tuesday evening, pulling over an entire mobile home as it made its way out of Richmond. The house was first spotted on Broad Street in Richmond, where it was attempting to merge onto I-95, but evidently became stuck in the intersection, blocking several lanes of traffic. A branch stuck in the roofing material, as well.
RICHMOND, VA
cenlanow.com

NOMA celebrates Juneteenth with free admission

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On June 19, the New Orleans Museum of Arts announced that they will celebrate Juneteenth with free admission to the public. Juneteenth will be celebrated with activities to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. There will be special programs, performances, guided tours,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

FBI offers $50k reward for arrest in Shamia Little case

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department and the New Orleans branch of the Federal Bureau of Investigations held a joint press conference Thursday morning to announce a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the Shamia Little case. FBI Special Agent in Charge Doug Williams...
SHREVEPORT, LA
cenlanow.com

LSP: 18-year-old killed in Lafourche Parish crash

CUT OFF, La. (WGNO) — On June 14, 2022, shortly after 11:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 308. According to LSP, the crash happened near Ignace Lane. The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Maurice Scardino...
CUT OFF, LA
cenlanow.com

All suspects arrested in Morris Jeff graduation shooting case

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —The two remaining suspects wanted in the May 31 deadly shooting of an elderly woman outside Xavier University, have been arrested and booked, according to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office. Laverne Duplessis and Frank Bartholomew were the last of four suspects wanted in the incident,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

TPSO looking for suspect in highway shootout

INDEPENDENCE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a suspect in a recent shooting on Highway 1063. 26-year-old Laurence Dillion Ellzey is wanted in connection with a shooting on Saturday, June 11, that left one person with injuries. TPSO...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA

