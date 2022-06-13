ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Gas up $.25 in a week in Colorado; Fill up here for $4.06

By Dara Bitler
KREX
KREX
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Gas pries continue to surge across the country. Since last Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel has risen $.25 to $4.87 in Colorado.

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is up to $5.01 as of Monday morning, according to AAA .

Data/Avg. Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel
Current Avg. $4.875 $5.204 $5.500 $5.516
Yesterday Avg. $4.870 $5.199 $5.496 $5.517
Week Ago Avg. $4.627 $4.941 $5.239 $5.397
Month Ago Avg. $4.119 $4.457 $4.734 $5.372
Year Ago Avg. $3.224 $3.545 $3.823 $3.280
AAA, 6/13/22

Gas prices are now $1.65 higher per gallon than they were one year ago.

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 5 a.m. Monday morning, according to GasBuddy.com .

  1. Conoco – Swink: $4.06
  2. Sinclair – Evans: $4.37
  3. Ports to Plains Travel Plaza – Lamar: $4.49
  4. Sam’s Club – Evans: $4.49
  5. Loaf ‘N Jug – Springfield: $4.52
  6. Shell – Colorado Springs (Academy Blvd): $4.52
  7. Flying J – Limon: $4.59
  8. Loaf ‘N Jug – Las Animas: $4.59
  9. U Pump It – Greeley: $4.59
  10. Phillips 66 – Glenwood Springs: $4.59
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $4.06.

