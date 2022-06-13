Gas up $.25 in a week in Colorado; Fill up here for $4.06

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Gas pries continue to surge across the country. Since last Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel has risen $.25 to $4.87 in Colorado.

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is up to $5.01 as of Monday morning, according to AAA .

Data/Avg. Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $4.875 $5.204 $5.500 $5.516 Yesterday Avg. $4.870 $5.199 $5.496 $5.517 Week Ago Avg. $4.627 $4.941 $5.239 $5.397 Month Ago Avg. $4.119 $4.457 $4.734 $5.372 Year Ago Avg. $3.224 $3.545 $3.823 $3.280 AAA, 6/13/22

Gas prices are now $1.65 higher per gallon than they were one year ago.

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 5 a.m. Monday morning, according to GasBuddy.com .

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $4.06.

