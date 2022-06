Jesus came and carried her to her heavenly home on June 12, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones at FirstHealth Hospice & Palliative Care. Karan Christian Twyman, 80, of Pinehurst, was born in Quebec, Canada, on November 4, 1941, she was the daughter of the late George and Madelyn Jean MacLean Poulter. Karan was a loving and caring wife, mother, “Mimi”, sister and friend. She was a devoted Christian and loved to travel to different gospel songs around the United States. She also enjoyed taking drives through the country with the top down in “Bella” her BMW, puzzles, knitting, and baking, especially all kinds of cookies around the holidays.

PINEHURST, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO